Vermont Abortion Bill Is the Most Extreme Yet

The Vermont House just passed the most expansive abortion bill yet. It allows a mother to kill her unborn baby at any time for any reason. They have taken away all rights for babies, they only call fetuses.

“Every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, give birth to a child, or to have an abortion,” the bill reads.

It passed by a vote of 106 to 36.

The bill would strips unborn children of any rights or recognition of their personhood by the state.

“A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus shall not have independent rights under Vermont law,” it reads.

Republicans introduced several amendments to the bill, including one that would require women to receive an ultrasound before aborting their baby, but the objections were voted down by Democrats.

Another amendment would require minors to have parental consent before aborting a child — that was voted down as well.

Vermont has two Socialist/Communist Senators so what do you expect?

The Democrat Senate will pass it and the Democrat governor will sign.

ABORTION, THE MOVIE

A little off-topic, but an abortion movie called ‘Unplanned’ has zero nudity and no violence but it received an ‘R’ rating. The reason is that it tells the true story of an abortion clinic and has “some disturbing/bloody images” of aborted babies.

The pro-extreme abortion crowd is very serious about the right to kill a baby even if the baby is fully developed and there is no good reason to do it. They definitely don’t want people to know what it really means.

The ‘R’ rating means teens can’t see it but can abort their baby.

It’s only a matter of time before they condone infanticide which is what third-semester abortion basically is.

What does this all say about how we value life in this country?