Phony socialist Elizabeth Warren took a page out of Beto’s and Cortez’s Joseph Goebbels’ book on propaganda and appeared live on Instagram drinking beer at 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve to appear young and cool. She’s 69 years of age and is neither young nor cool.

This is natural, NOT! The report of her staged beer drinking performance has gone viral. Her followers loved it!

The pandering politician is trying to rope in the young commies.

This makes her, like, what? A real person like the rest of us peons?

Pete Hegseth told the President: Elizabeth Warren “says she’s in the fight all the way Mr. President, do you really think she believes she can win?” He responded: “Well, that I don’t know. You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”

Pete Hegseth: Elizabeth Warren “says she’s in the fight all the way Mr. President, do you really think she believes she can win?” President Donald Trump: “Well, that I don’t know. You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.” pic.twitter.com/sOzH6JZFrk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 31, 2018

Sorry, but that’s funny.

As The RNC chair said, Warren’s a fraud.

Senator Warren couldn’t be more out of touch. Americans will see her for what she is: another extreme far-left obstructionist and a total fraud. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 31, 2018

All the far-left candidates are pulling this same stunt.

Take the really ‘cool young’ Beto, who is actually middle-aged at 46 years. He popped champagne in an igloo he made with his wife and kids. He streamed that so we could all see what a down-to-earth commie he is.

You can watch him struggling to get into it.

i turned the brightness up on the clip of beto crawling into the igloo he built and mans was really struggling lmao pic.twitter.com/6Ww95PgiQl — peter (@deviantcolbert) January 1, 2019

Beto likes to drop the ‘f-bomb’ to show he’s cool and he skateboards to the glee of the college kiddies.

Ocasio-Cortez can cook mac & cheese while answering allegedly tough questions. God only knows what her answers were.

It’s a civics class with some budget-cooking lessons sprinkled in. https://t.co/EQWeely58o — Broadly (@broadly) December 29, 2018

This fake ‘naturalness’ is a thing with Socialists. Gillibrand makes berry cobbler and live streams it. Why would anyone want to watch the ‘abolish ICE’ leftist make berry cobbler?

Making a berry cobbler to bring to my friends’ house for New Year’s dinner! It’s my favorite. Here’s my usual recipe, but this time I used 2 tbs lemon juice, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 cup sugar for the filling. And for the topping I used gluten free muesli for my oats! pic.twitter.com/k8jiF7WMUr — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 1, 2019