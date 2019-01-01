Viral! Elizabeth Warren Drinks Beer to Show She’s Young & Cool

Phony socialist Elizabeth Warren took a page out of Beto’s and Cortez’s Joseph Goebbels’ book on propaganda and appeared live on Instagram drinking beer at 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve to appear young and cool. She’s 69 years of age and is neither young nor cool.

This is natural, NOT! The report of her staged beer drinking performance has gone viral. Her followers loved it!

The pandering politician is trying to rope in the young commies.

This makes her, like, what? A real person like the rest of us peons?

Pete Hegseth told the President: Elizabeth Warren “says she’s in the fight all the way Mr. President, do you really think she believes she can win?” He responded: “Well, that I don’t know. You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”

Sorry, but that’s funny.

As The RNC chair said, Warren’s a fraud.

All the far-left candidates are pulling this same stunt.

Take the really ‘cool young’ Beto, who is actually middle-aged at 46 years. He popped champagne in an igloo he made with his wife and kids. He streamed that so we could all see what a down-to-earth commie he is.

You can watch him struggling to get into it.

Beto likes to drop the ‘f-bomb’ to show he’s cool and he skateboards to the glee of the college kiddies.

Ocasio-Cortez can cook mac & cheese while answering allegedly tough questions.  God only knows what her answers were.

This fake ‘naturalness’ is a thing with Socialists. Gillibrand makes berry cobbler and live streams it. Why would anyone want to watch the ‘abolish ICE’ leftist make berry cobbler?

