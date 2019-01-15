Virtuous Romney Says Rep King Has No Place in “Polite Company”

Virtue-signaller and Utah freshman senator Mitt Romney is calling for Rep. Steven King to step down because he’s unfit for “polite company.” That must mean King can be in Mitt’s company since he is anything but polite.

NO “PLACE IN POLITE COMPANY”

“He doesn’t have a place in our party, he doesn’t have a place in polite company and certainly should not have a place in Congress,” Romney said in a brief interview in the Senate basement on Monday.

Romney later told a group of reporters that “Steve King’s comments are reprehensible.”

He said King “ought to resign and move on and let someone else who represents American values take his seat,” adding “he should find a different line of work.”

Romney will support a primary challenger to King. That is what this is about for the left — taking the Iowa seat. e’s a strong anti-illegal immigration advocate in the Congress.

“I’d back him getting out of Congress and getting out of our party, as well as a challenge politically,” Romney said.

King has been stripped of all his committee assignments, and will be censured today as a “rabid racist.” Rep. Bobby Rush will say there is no place for a “repugnant and rabid racist.”

Speaker McCarthy, R-Calif., called King’s remarks “beneath the dignity of the Party of Lincoln and the United States of America.”

King’s comments “call into question whether he will treat all Americans equally, without regard for race and ethnicity,” McCarthy said, adding: “House Republicans are clear: We are all in this together, as fellow citizens equal before God and the law.”

Romney’s the guy who doesn’t support Republican nominees and lets Democrats fill the positions.

It’s not just McCarthy and Romney. Republicans are tripping all over themselves to berate the congressman.

THE STORY

King came under fire last week when a NY Times article quoted him as saying, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

King on Friday insisted he’s been misunderstood. He said on the House floor that the interview with the Times was in part a “discussion of other terms that have been used, almost always unjustly labeling otherwise innocent people. The word racist, the word Nazi, the word fascist, the phrase white nationalists, the phrase white supremacists.”

King said he was only wondering aloud: “How did that offensive language get injected into our political dialogue? Who does that, how does it get done, how do they get by with laying labels like this on people?”

The only Republican standing by him is Rep. Gohmert. Even his friend Ted Cruz condemned the remark.

The Times is believed over the congressman. H