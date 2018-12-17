WaPo, FBI, CIA Tried But Couldn’t Verify Major Allegations in the ‘Dossier’

A Washington Post reporter said during an interview that a major allegation and other accusations in the ‘dossier’ could not be proven and it wasn’t for lack of trying.

One of the allegations in the Steele dossier is that Michael Cohen visited Prague during the 2016 campaign to pay off Russia-linked hackers who stole emails from Democrats to influence the election.

There is no evidence that is true and there never was. Cohen’s passport had no such notation.

“We’ve talked to sources at the FBI and the CIA and elsewhere — they don’t believe that ever happened,” Greg Miller, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, said at an event in October that aired Saturday on C-SPAN.

WaPo has not reported that bombshell information and Miller himself did not reveal the detail in his recent book, “The Apprentice: Trump, Russia, and the Subversion of American Democracy.” How strange!

The reporter also couldn’t get any evidence whatsoever about the ‘piss tapes’. He said it could be but they’ve seen no evidence and “it’s not for lack of trying”. The jerk said the prostitute piss tapes “could be true based on what we know about Trump” but he couldn’t find any proof.

That’s an irresponsible thing for him to say as a reporter. It could also be true that I’m a nun.

WATCH:

The interview began with the statement that parts of the ‘dossier’ have been verified. The only things proven were minor dates and irrelevant and legal actions which could have been used to give fake credibility to the document.

Is shouldn’t surprise Miller that they couldn’t verify it. The FBI couldn’t verify the ‘dossier’ before, during, or after the investigation, according to Jim Comey. They got FISA warrants using it anyway.

Ezra Levant thinks BuzzFeed fell for the biggest 4chan troll hoax in the case of the ‘piss tapes’. Why not? That would be good enough to get a FISA warrant in Jim Comey’s view!