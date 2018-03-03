WeNeedASpecialCounsel AG Jeff Sessions Refers Everything to Rosenstein

Rep. Matt Gaetz is insisting on a Special Counsel so we can take the findings of the Inspector General and turn them into prosecutions.He needs Americans to demand a Special Counsel because the Attorney General is disengaged and refers everything to Rod Rosenstein.

Meetings with Attorney General Jeff Sessions are pointless. He defers to Rod Rosenstein and Rosenstein’s staff even though Rosenstein is the one who signed off on the corrupt FISA warrant. Sessions was asked about a Special Counsel and he deferred to Rosenstein’s staff.

Sessions is a non-player in the DoJ.

Gaetz re-introduced a Schiff bill

In a clever move, Rep. Gaetz reintroduced a 2013 bill put forward by Adam Schiff which would allow the President to choose all FISC judges.

Gaetz said, “In 2013, Rep. Adam Schiff wanted to give the President power to appoint FISA judges. Today, I filed that legislation & would encourage him to join me to advance bipartisan legislation. If it was good enough to give Obama these powers, it’s good enough to give Trump these powers,” Gaetz said.

“I’d encourage the gentleman from California to join me as a co-sponsor so that we can find bipartisan solutions to improve the FISA process,” Gaetz said.

I am calling on @RepAdamSchiff, in my letter today, to cosponsor his ORIGINAL bill from 2013, which would grant the President authority to appoint FISA Judges. If it was good enough to give President Obama these powers, it’s good enough to give President Trump these powers! pic.twitter.com/G6Bxtvr5he — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 1, 2018

It’s good for a laugh at least. We know that the Democrats will never go for it. They want complete power and what is right has nothing to do with it.