WH: No Amnesty Under Trump, Uh, Maybe Another Immigration Reform Bill

President Trump is suddenly being called the “Amnesty Don” over DACA and the White House is pushing back. “There will be no amnesty” under the President, the hill quoted White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters as reporting.

“As we have said in the past, there will be no amnesty,” Watters told reporters on Air Force One. “Absolutely by no means will this White House discuss amnesty and the president has made it clear how he feels about amnesty.”

News of a DACA deal with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer has angered Trump’s base. Breitbart headlined one article, “Amnesty Don” and described the President as “caving”.

Reporters said they were confused by what Watters said next. Trump, she said, wants a “responsible path forward” in which recipients could eventually obtain U.S. citizenship.

She said specifically: “What the Trump administration will discuss is a responsible path forward in immigration reform. That could include legal citizenship over a period of time.”

That could mean anything. Let’s wait and see. Ryan and McConnell are snakes and Trump needs some deals.

A Senate immigration reform bill that we are being promised is of more concern.

Are we looking at another ridiculous Senate immigration reform bill like the last one that gave amnesty — senators claimed it wasn’t amnesty — for a pinky swear that there would one day be security on the border, sometime in the future?

That is exactly what Reagan did. He lived to regret it. Security never happened. California is now blue and the poorest state in the union.

Trump has tweeted his sympathetic feelings for the DACA “kids” but if 800,000 are given amnesty, DAPA is around the corner and 800,000 becomes millions with chain migration. It’s also a terrible message.

Doing it on a case-by-case basis might work better.