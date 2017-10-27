What Does It Mean When FBI Pays for the DNC, Clinton Campaign Opposition Research?

CNN’s Evan Perez reported in March that the FBI under James Comey reimbursed some of the money for the Russia dossier.

The FBI had contracted out to Christopher Steele for years according to recent testimony from Mark Stewart, general counsel for a House committee. Why we don’t use our own spooks is unclear.

CNN, for what they are worth, reported that their sources said the FBI reimbursed some of the expenses of the dossier we now know was funded by the DNC and the Clinton campaign.

The author, Mr. Perez wrote: The short-lived arrangement before the US election ended abruptly in part because of the frustration of Christopher Steele, the former MI6 spy, that the FBI wasn’t doing enough to investigate the Trump-Russia ties. [editor’s note: let the record show that for the first time in the history of mankind that a consultant bailed on a deep-pocketed, paying client because he didn’t like the direction his client was moving.]

To digress briefly, Steele was so frustrated he went to a far-left smear merchant David Corn who works for the Soros publication ‘Mother Jones’. What does that tell people?

According to the Guardian, Steele and another ex-British diplomat, Christopher Burrows, who run their own company, Orbis Business Intelligence, and they put the dossier together. They found that the allegations, if true, were very concerning. Keep in mind that they got the information, by their own admission, in large part from the Kremlin.

According to the story at the time in 2016, over the summer, Steele delivered the intelligence he had gathered from his Russian sources, living within the country and also in the west, to former colleagues in the FBI, possibly to his own country’s intelligence service as well.

When nothing seemed to happen, he went to David Corn of the Soros publication ‘Mother Jones’ to tell his story. The dossier story came out on October 31.

He went to someone on the hard-left, not even a left-leaning organization.

Getting back to CNN’s March report, they wrote: An official familiar with the discussions said the FBI didn’t hire Steele as an informant, but that the arrangement instead allowed for expenses to be paid. It couldn’t be learned how much he was paid and for how long.

Who or how the FBI paid, we don’t know. What we do know is the dossier was used to obtain FISA warrants on Carter Page and Paul Manafort.

Did Comey know this was opposition research for the Clinton campaign? What if our top law enforcement agency relied on the dossier without vetting it?

Senator Charles Grassley, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said: “The idea that the FBI and associates of the Clinton campaign would pay Mr. Steele to investigate the Republican nominee for president in the run-up to the election raises further questions about the FBI’s independence from politics, as well as the Obama administration’s use of law enforcement and intelligence agencies for political ends.”

Mr. Steele is a man who thought it made sense to go to one of the most furthest left publications and to their bureau chief David Corn instead of even going to the NY Times or The Washington Post, both left-wing news outlets. He was hired by Fusion GPS that has done a lot of work for George Soros groups. Fusion was hired by the DNC and the Clinton campaign. The next logical question: Was Comey in league with the DNC and the Clinton campaign. Was this a joint operation?

David Corn is a propagandist for Mother Jones.

The government agencies were probably ruined under Barack Obama. He had eight years to corrupt them. Years ago I read in one of the mainstream publications about an anonymous Pentagon official saying Obama embedded so many of his people that it would takes a decade to get them out and it completely transformed the DoD. It was in reference to taking God, Christianity and Bibles out of the military.