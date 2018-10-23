While Looking Down His Nose, Obama Tells a Massive Lie About His Lying

“Unlike some, I actually try to state facts”, he said, “I don’t believe in just making stuff up. I think you should actually say to people what’s true.”

Obama was out campaigning in Nevada this past week and spent most of his speechifying on a long defense of his own presidency, and condemnation of Republican governance.

“When you hear all this talk about ‘economic miracles’ right now, remember who started it,” Obama said. He denounced Trump’s attempts to pressure the FBI and Department of Justice to target [crooked] political foes.

“That is not how America works. That is how some tin-pot dictatorship works,” he said.

His speech was the usual pompous, grandiose, patronizing, and pretentious self-promotion, but he also blatantly lied about lying.

That’s rather silly. We all know he cleverly used language to deceive and as far as that tinpot dictatorship, he was the master of the pen and phone.

“If you like your health care plan, you can keep it, If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”, comes to mind first. His entire presentation of Obamacare was a scam.

Then there is the massively big IRS fib. “There’s not a smidgeon of corruption”, he said, referring to his administration’s IRS targeting of conservatives.

Then there’s this: Benghazi was about an “awful movie”. He and Hillary even made a faux apology Ad for TV about the fake impetus — the movie — for the Benghazi attack which was aired in Pakistan. It caused rioting in the country. Obama also blamed Republicans for Benghazi and helped put an innocent filmmaker in prison.

“We didn’t have a scandal that embarrassed us,” he told the Boston Globe in March.

Benghazi, IRS targeting, Hezbollah drug cartels, Fast & Furious, abusing reporters faded from his memory apparently.

As far as reporters are concerned, he was their enemy although they didn’t seem to know it.

His DOJ hacked the computers of then-CBS investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson. Obama himself engaged in “profanity-laced tirades” against reporters. Reporter James Rosen said what Trump has done can’t compare to what Obama did to the press. Let’s not forget how Obama spied on the Associated Press.

Another favorite has to be him saying, Iran is a “tiny country” we shouldn’t be concerned about, as he did everything he could to make it a superpower with hegemony in the region. The lies about all the money he was funneling to Iran and the lies about the Iranian nuclear deal were enormous.

He’s a terrible wartime president. He told us Al Qaeda was “on the run’ as they were rebuilding.

Remember when he said ISIS was a “JayVee team”?

When ISIS was beheading journalists, he played that down, barely giving it recognition. Perhaps that was the worst deceit of all.