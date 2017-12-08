Whistleblower Heard Top FBI Exec Suggest Personal Motive for FBI Ruining Flynn

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) said Wednesday he interviewed a recently retired FBI supervisor who told him he was instructed by Deputy Director Andrew McCabe not to call the 2012 Benghazi attack an act of terrorism when distributing a report on the FBI findings to the larger intelligence community.

This was after the FBI had incontrovertible evidence an al Qaeda operative launched the attack and Barack Obama had been briefed.

Immediately after that, the President and the administration said the attack was the result of anger over a video.

De Santis said he also had talked to another whistleblower who witnessed a video teleconference last February between bureau leadership and their special agents in charge on the day former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned over lying to Vice President Pence over his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty.

DeSantis said the person he spoke with said a senior FBI executive made an inappropriate comment suggesting the bureau had a personal motive in investigating Flynn and ruining his career. DeSantis wants the FBI to tell him if the videotape was saved.

“The wildly divergent ways these investigations have been conducted appear to dovetail with the political bias that has been uncovered,” DeSantis said.

To review, Andrew McCabe appears to have corrupted the Benghazi investigation and at least one agent thinks the FBI was trying to destroy Lt. Gen. Flynn on a personal level.

This is another blockbuster report from John Solomon.