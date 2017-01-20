Missing are the White House dot gov website pages describing Obama’s policies on climate change, energy, foreign affairs, economy, civil rights, LGBT, immigration, music and arts, statements, executive orders, and others. Even the latest news and the blog are gone.

If anyone doubts that Obama’s legacy will be gone quickly, they only need to look at the White House website.

The White House website is already under construction.

Obama’s entire legacy was on that website and if you want to see it now, you have to go to the Wayback Machine.

Shocker! The Media Is Misleading Readers

The dishonest media claims Donald Trump took down the civil rights page, the lgbt page and the climate change page. That’s true, but what they are not saying is most of the pages are down and replaced with transition pages

The Daily Beast wrote that the page on civil rights was replaced with a page titled “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community“. The civil rights page is not replaced with any specific page. It goes to a transition page that says the page you are looking for is missing.

It’s not only Daily Beast misleading readers. Check out the google search. Other media outlets focused on the same three. They want to be sure to raise the angst of their followers.

Google posted the same nonsense from leftists on twitter.

AOL claimed major issues were removed or were incomplete without mentioning the site is under construction.

There Are New Pages Going Up

However, that being said, the front page is replaced. Yesterday, there were photos of Barack Obama in meetings and on the phone, but today there is a photo of Donald Trump with the words, Let’s Make America Great Again; The Movement Continues, The Work Begins.

New pages are up, though they don’t appear to replace any specific pages necessarily. The left-wing media appears to be shocked by them.

The new pages include Donald Trump’s legacy on law enforcement, America First Energy Plan, America First Foreign Policy, Bringing Back Jobs and Growth, Making Our Military Strong Again, Standing Up for Our Law Enforcement Community, Trade Deals Working For All Americans.

There is a quote on the energy page that is consistent with his stated plan that is meeting with media shock and disdain: “For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and Waters of the U.S. rule.”

The waters of the U.S. rule if you will remember is the one that takes the word “navigable” out of the Clean Water Act. All water, even ditches and puddles on private property, then fell under the federal government’s jackboot.

The media is missing the point. Donald Trump is replacing Obama’s legacy with his legacy. He clearly stated he would throughout his campaign.