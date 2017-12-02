White House Says Obama Approved Flynn’s Calls with Russian Ambassador

After years of investigations and millions of dollars, the FBI, so far, has nothing more than a money launderer who was Trump’s campaign manager for a short time, a low-level coffee boy, and a retired general who inexplicably lied about something he did that was perfectly legal and allegedly authorized by the Obama administration.

The White House reports that Barack Obama authorized the Flynn communications with the Russian ambassador.

According to CNN, the White House reported the White House said Friday it was the Obama administration that authorized Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during President Trump’s transition.

This comes via Jim Acosta however and who knows if the reporting is accurate.

Why didn’t the former president mention it if true and why in the world would the 24-day national security adviser lie about it? Nothing reported so far even suggests that there was anything wrong with Flynn’s communications.

Most in authority believe that anyone under two hours of testimony with the FBI will lie. Lying to the FBI is how they get the small fry on their way to the real target.

The retired general said, according to documents, that he reported his communications to a senior Trump transition official.

Flynn’s communications with Kislyak were directed by a Trump transition official, with multiple news outlets reporting that official was Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. “They are saying here at the White House that Flynn’s conversations with Sergey Kisylak were quote ‘authorized’ by the Obama administration,” CNN correspondent Jim Acosta said.

“We should point out, that is something that we have not heard before in terms of a defense from this White House,” Acosta said with bitterness.

An Obama official said the White House claim is laughable.

A separate former Obama national security admin official called this claim "laughable."

There might be more charges coming because Comey who isn’t supposed to be aware of anything is tweeting in all imperial smugness. Click the Instagram link of the high and mighty.

Beautiful Long Island Sound from Westport, CT. To paraphrase the Buddha — Three things cannot…
— James Comey (@Comey) December 2, 2017

These corrupt people in charge of the money laundering FBI have destroyed a three-star general to get at Trump and all he stands for which is what almost every voter on the right wanted. The general expressed his feelings in his statement Friday and it’s sad.

“After over 33 years of military service to our country, including nearly five years in combat away from my family, and then my decision to continue to serve the United States, it has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of ‘treason’ and other outrageous acts. Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right. My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

Trump summarized the situation in a tweet Saturday — the general didn’t have to lie to Mike Pence, Sean Spicer or the FBI. What he did “was lawful”. However, NBC News took the tweet today and used it to cast suspicion on the President. The title of their article was, “Trump tweet suggests he knew Flynn had lied to FBI at time of firing.”

Mueller is going for obstruction of justice in the firing of James Comey. That is what NBC is suggesting.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017