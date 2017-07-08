A Win! Hawaii’s Appeal to Gut Trump’s Travel Order Rejected by 9th Circuit

The U.S. Appeals Court denied Hawaii’s bid to narrow the travel ban, according to Reuters. No emergency orders will be issued blocking any parts of President Trump’s temporary travel ban.

Hawaii was essentially trying to do more than expand the definition of who would be admitted. They wanted to gut it so fully that it would be meaningless. In other words, they were hoping to defy a ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that the ban on travel from six terror nations which are also Muslim-majority could go forward with a limitation. The limitation being it did not apply to anyone who has a credible “bona fide” relationship with a U.S. person or entity such as a school.

While the Trump administration admitted spouses, parents, children, fiancés and siblings, they refused to include grandparents and other family members. The left-wing groups and the original judge in Hawaii wanted that changed to set up chain migration.

Another point of contention, and far more serious, concerned the refugee resettlement camps. The left wanted those screened at these camps to be accepted as having a “bona fide” relationship. That would leave no one out and completely gut the order.

The six nations included in the ban are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, but it should be more. That is really what the left is afraid of – more.

A Honolulu judge this week rejected Hawaii’s request to clarify the Supreme Court ruling and narrow the government’s implementation of the ban.

Hawaii had appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

A three-judge 9th Circuit panel on Friday rejected that argument and said it did not have jurisdiction to hear Hawaii’s appeal.

It’s surprising they didn’t just rewrite the law and give themselves power over the Supreme Court. Even they do have some limits it seems.

Hawaii will comply. We suggest all those new refugees be shipped to Hawaii.

The attempt to defy the Supreme Court

These leftists don’t give up and they never go away. They are relentless.

Hawaii had challenged the order within hours of the guidance coming down from the State Department.

Politico reported that lawyers for the state and for a Hawaii imam wanted the court to clarify that they “meant what it said, and that foreign nationals that credibly claim connections with this country cannot be denied entry under the President’s illegal Order.”

That is what the court has now refused to do.

Hawaii wanted to include grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law and any other “‘extended’ family members.” In other words, they want to set up chain migration.

Left-wing media have dubbed the State Department’s order the “granny ban”.

Far more serious was the refugee resettlement loophole

Also not included in the State Department guidance are people who say they have a relationship with a refugee resettlement agency.

This last one is particularly important. Anyone can be given a “relationship” to a refugee resettlement agency.

“It is extremely difficult to see how a foreign national with an agreement to give a lecture within the United States may be considered to have a ‘formal, documented’ relationship with an entity in the United States. … but a refugee with a guarantee of a local sponsor and a place to live cannot,” the Hawaii state motion said.

That would basically allow everyone in. The resettlement agencies have millions ready to come into the U.S.

Currently, the researchers find that Islam is the largest non-Christian group in 20 American states, mostly in the South and Midwest: Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Hawaii is among the least with less than 1%.