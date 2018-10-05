‘Witness’ Leland Keyser Was “Pressured”, Wait Until You Hear by Whom!

Sen. Grassley has fired off another blistering letter to credible Christine Ford’s lawyers demanding some evidence. At the same time, ‘witness’ Leland Keyser was pressured to alter her statement by the suspicious former agent and friend Monica McLean, the one she allegedly helped prepare for a polygraph.

LELAND KEYSER WAS PRESSURED BY FORMER FBI AGENT MCLEAN

“Leland Keyser, who Dr. Ford has said was present at the gathering where she was allegedly assaulted in the 1980s, told investigators that Monica McLean, a retired [FBI] agent and a friend of Dr. Ford’s, had urged her to clarify her statement”, Fox News reported.

Keyser originally said in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 23 she “does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present.”

After Kavanaugh and Ford testified in front of the committee last week, Keyser wrote a letter to the committee dated Sept. 29 that said she did not refute Ford’s claims, but “is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” according to CNN.

As it turns out, the second, weaker statement was after McLean — that name pops up again — pressured her.

More and more McLean takes on a prominent role. She probably helped credible Christine write the letter, probably helped her pick out lawyers and secure the services of FBI-McCabe-tied lawyer Mike Bromwich. She was also at the hearing. We need to know more about McLean.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley fired off a caustic letter to the attorneys representing Christine Blasey Ford, demanding they turn over the evidence they claim to have.

His letter Thursday repeated his two previous requests for “therapy notes, polygraph materials, and communications with The Washington Post that Dr. Ford has relied upon as evidence” in her 36-year old allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Interesting letter from Chuck Grassley to Dr. Ford’s lawyers—especially the highlighted part. I wonder what that’s about. pic.twitter.com/0mfiZmJQD3 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 3, 2018