Donna Hylton is an unrepentant killer who spoke at the Women’s March on Saturday. She kidnapped, beat, and burned a gay man, or at least a man she thought was gay or maybe she was lying about that too. Then she stuck a 3 foot metal rod up his rectum, tearing through his entire body. She killed him but she’s not remorseful. Donna Hylton sees herself as a victim.

Hylton is a speaker in demand on college campuses and was a featured speaker at the Women’s March on Saturday.

They’re making a movie about her, titled, A Little Bit of Light.

Growing up in Jamaica, Hylton’s mother first sold her to an American couple in New York. She was 7 years old. Thinking that she was going to Disneyland, she ended up in a very different reality: Hylton would find out that her adoptive father was a pedophile. To get away from him, she would hide in the closet, and when she saw a little piece of light coming through the room, she knew he was on his way to get her.

Her story changes. This is only one version.

Is that an excuse to kidnap and torture a man to death in the most horrific way? The Rikers’ Island real estate agent she tortured and killed might not think so.

Louis Miranda hired her gang of degenerates to kidnap and kill Thomas Vigliarolo. What did it matter? After all, he was only a gay man.

One suspect told police Miranda believed Vigliarolo, who operated the Nationwide Investment Corp. from his home, had swindled him out of more than $100,00 that was to be used in a deal that fell through, said Detective William Spurling.

Both men were said to be con men.

Vigliarolo was lured the apartment of one of the defendants, then was driven to the Harlem apartment, where he was stripped, tied to a bed and fed once a day while his captors demanded that he pay money to Miranda.

When his body was found several days later, Vigliarolo had been ‘burned with cigarettes, beaten with a blunt instrument, and his sternum (breast bone) had been fractured.

He apparently died of “asphyxiation and the deprivations of his imprisonment” on April 2, days before a ransom demand was made, the prosecutor said and the AP reported.

The murderesses’ life is glorified now. She couldn’t help what she did. In fact, Donna Hylton isn’t even expected to express remorse. She only has to exist as a victim and others will assign motives to her and give her the conscience she does not have.

She didn’t just torture and kill the man who begged for pity. Hylton planned it out and committed her perverse crime over 15 to 20 days, the last days that Thomas Vigliarolo spent on earth.

This sociopath with the evil heart has been allowed to make it about feminism and victimization. She marches for women, gives speeches and speaks of the evils of male guards supplying feminine hygiene products to women prisoners.

Her claim to fame is that she spent 27 years in prison which, to many of us, would not have been enough.

In a promo for a documentary for the CCTV network, which is controlled by the Chinese government, Hylton is heard to say, “Every person that represents an institution within this country is involved in the abuse that happened to me and so many other women. It doesn’t matter black, brown, or white or whatever. A lot of the crimes that people are in prison for, especially women, are not crimes. They’re situations.”

When she was asked by CGTV, the official Chinese media outlet, why she participated in the Women’s March on Washington, Hylton said, “First of all because I’m a woman. Because I’m a woman that spent 27 years in prison and we are the most marginalized of this demographic and we continue to be silenced, we continue to be negated, we continue to be vilified, we continue to be dehumanized…”

She’s marginalized? Thomas Vigliarolo is marginalized and reduced to barely a footnote in Psychology Today.

Listen to a true heartless criminal speak:

She spent those years in jail learning nothing except how to game the system and play on the emotions of the tender-hearted and senseless leftists.

For 15 to 20 days (police aren’t sure just when Vigliarolo died), the man was starved, burned, beaten, and tortured.

The torture included squeezing the victim’s testicles with pliers.

When she was interviewed by Detective Spurling, Rita’s chilling response when he questioned her about shoving a three-foot metal bar up Mr. Vigliarolo’s rear: “He was a homo anyway.” How did she know? “When I stuck the bar up his rectum he wiggled.” That, to her, meant he enjoyed it and he was gay.

And she was complicit in this for $9,000 to go into a modeling career.

She did it for $9,000.

The intelligent, attractive, and unrepentant killer is now portrayed as a victimized black woman.

NYPD detective William Spurling recounted Hylton’s chilling words about the kidnapping and murder of Vigliarolo. Spurling himself interviewed Donna: “I couldn’t believe this girl who was so intelligent and nice-looking could be so unemotional about what she was telling me she and her friends had done. They’d squeezed the victim’s testicles with a pair of pliers, beat him, burned him. Actually, I thought the judge’s sentence was lenient. Once a jailbird, always a jailbird.” After Vigliarolo died, they stuffed his body in a trunk and left it to rot.

What about Mr. Vigliarolo?

During the interview with the detective, she said:

But there was another moment, on our second day together, when she slipped verbally, and said in an almost irritable way, “He [the victim] was going to die anyway, so . . .” and then she caught herself. I just looked at her. All her previous protestations that when arrested she’d had no idea Vigliarolo was dead were clearly lies.

From The American Spectator and the interview:

Once arrested, Hylton and her friends were put in a holding pen. “I told [the police] these people were going to kill my daughter, we had to find my daughter. I was having nightmares and couldn’t sleep. And it was in all the papers, and people would point to me and say. “There she is,’ like I was some kind of morbid overnight celebrity, the leader of this girl gang. When they told me the victim was dead I just broke down. I didn’t believe it. Look, I know I did something wrong, but I didn’t kill anybody and I didn’t want anybody killed. I wasn’t out for anything evil, maybe love, maybe acceptance.”

Hylton’s signed statement, and the recollections of Detective Spurling, tell a different story. “All the girls’s hairs were on the bedsheet they wrapped him in,” recalled Spurling, “so they were all on the bed with him, or maybe having sex with him.” Rita and Theresa recalled hearing Hylton reading the ransom statement, while Vigliarolo’s captors held a knife to his throat and tried to force him to repeat it after them into a tape recorder. She was indeed sighted as the deliverer of the ransom note and tape.

While it’s hard to believe, try to understand, sociopaths are just evil people. Because psychologists and psychiatrists give it a name and call it an illness, doesn’t mean it’s not pure evil. Because it is.

Donna Hylton has a website and unsurprisingly, she advocates for women’s leftist issues and prison reform. No doubt she still thinks she was the victim and Vigliarolo was just some gay guy.

Next is another video of the poor victim. She’s a liar, a killer and she’s pure evil. This woman has latched on to the Women’s movement. Why is anyone listening to her? Why is she even out of jail?

Do you know what I couldn’t find? There was no information available on Mr. Vigliarolo and his life. All I could find about him is that he was a 60-year old broker. I’m not even sure he was gay, likely not. There are no photos, no stories about his life, nothing. No sympathy either. The sympathy goes to Donna Hylton Who was he? Why does no one care?

Maybe it’s just as well that I couldn’t find much information on Thomas Vigliarolo. What I do know is he was 62 years of age, white, and a con man. He might have been gay but he allegedly thought he was meeting with female prostitutes when he was kidnapped.

Mr. Vigliarolo wasn’t a sympathetic victim but Ms. Hylton is a far more unsympathetic killer.

Note: Some stories spell Mr. Vigliarolo’s name as Vigliarole. We couldn’t even be sure of his name because there is so little written about him. But his killer is parading around as the victim.