Worst Mass Shooting in US History: 50+ People Dead, 200+ Hurt at Country Concert in Vegas

“A woman came out and told us everyone was going to die”, said a concert goer. Over 50 people have died and more than another 200 were hurt over a period of 6 to 15 minutes at a country concert of 22,000 people in the Vegas strip. It is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The shooting began at 10 pm by a man well-known to authorities in Vegas. The shooter had at least 8 guns, platforms and cameras to see First Responders.

The 64-year old man living in a local retirement community was named Stephen Paddock. He began shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into country concert goers at about 10 pm with what sounded like an automatic weapon. If he did have a Class 3 weapon, it was likely illegal. The rapid fire sounds like a machine gun.

The shooter likely killed himself before police got to him. He is dead.

His wife Marylou Danley, 62 years of age, was out of the country and likely not involved according to Sheriff Lombardo at 6 am Vegas time [This was edited when the announcement came out. The article originally read she was a suspected accomplice but it seems her husband was using her IDs.]

Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, the killer, has a brother named Eric Paddock who called in to media outlets to say there was no indication this would happen. His brother had no religious or political affiliations that would account for this attack, he said. Paddock’s mother lives in Orlando near her son, Eric. They don’t understand it.

The killer has lived on Babbling Brook Court in Mesquite, Nevada, since June 2016. He previously lived in Reno, Nevada, from 2011 to 2016, and also had an address in Melbourne, Florida, from 2013 to 2015. He has also lived in Henderson, Nevada, and several locations in California since 1990. He was born April 9, 1953.

The horrific sequence of events unfolded when the active shooter unleashed rapid gunfire at the country concert near the popular Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas strip, sending panicked crowds fleeing throughout the area. Jason Aldean was playing but wasn’t injured. He is very shaken and anxious to get home and hug his tiny child and grateful he can, he said.

Police – our brave first responders – ran to the location of the shooting. The killer is dead, possibly from a self-inflicted wound.

The President, the Vice President and Ivanka Trump have tweeted their condolences and are praying for the victims.

Sheriff Lombardo addressed the shooting attack into the country music audience.

“We believe it’s a solo actor. A lone wolf,” Lombardo said. “We are comfortable that the primary aggressor in this event has expired or passed away and is no longer a threat.”

The alleged accomplice has been all but cleared

Marilou or Marylou Danley’s believed to be the shooter’s wife. Her Facebook profile reads, “Proud mom and grandma who lives life to the fullest.” Her last public post was an update of her profile picture in August. She had posted numerous photos of herself. Friends commented on her looks, and she wrote under one, “Thanks …That was taken at Wiltshire Roof Top Restaurant in L.A.”

In 2016, she wrote in the comment thread under a photo, “…Kuha Sa Jumeira Beach, Dubai.” She also wrote under that photo, “That’s a beautiful City except it’s hot. Will be back there next year to visit my niece.”

She had attended a concert at Mandalay Bay in the past and was once a high-limit hostess at Club Paradise at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa from 2010 to 2013.

