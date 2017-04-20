WOW!, Classy! For $30, the DNC Will Give a S**t About People

S. Noble
Tom Perez is the new DNC Chair and he brings with him, a whole new attitude. It’s not bad enough that Perez screamed, not once, but twice, that “Republicans don’t give a s**t about people”, but the DNC is now selling t-shirts with that classy saying on it.

The immature behavior of Democrats is going to sink them in 2018.

This is the new Democrat Party! Good for Republicans!

In case you didn’t hear Tom Perez at his finest, listen here:

