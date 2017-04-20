WOW!, Classy! For $30, the DNC Will Give a S**t About People

Tom Perez is the new DNC Chair and he brings with him, a whole new attitude. It’s not bad enough that Perez screamed, not once, but twice, that “Republicans don’t give a s**t about people”, but the DNC is now selling t-shirts with that classy saying on it.

The immature behavior of Democrats is going to sink them in 2018.

This is the new Democrat Party! Good for Republicans!

2016: “When they go low, we go high” – Michelle Obama

2017: ⬇ pic.twitter.com/HoweDU2qvg — GOP (@GOP) April 19, 2017

In case you didn’t hear Tom Perez at his finest, listen here: