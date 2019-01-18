WOW! Watch MSM FAWN Over ‘Bad Ass Pelosi’ & THRASH Trump

Fox & Friends played a great clip Friday morning showing the remarkably different treatment by the media of Pelosi’s SOTU punch compared with how they covered Trump’s counterpunch yesterday. The President made the excellent point in his letter canceling the Democrats’ trip abroad that they need to be in D.C. to solve the shutdown-border crisis. The weeklong trip overseas can take place after the shutdown ends.

Point made! They looked like fools going on a trip at this time.

Pelosi’s importance in foreign affairs is minimal, but her input into closing our open borders is crucial. People are out of work and she needs to cut out the trips to Hawaii and Afghanistan. Some of her group even partied in Puerto Rico after an extended recess.

“BADASS” PELOSI vs. NITWIT TRUMP

Here’s what they say in the clip about Nancy disinviting the President to give his SOTU:

Pelosi’s playing hardball.

Pelosi’s flexing her muscles.

Bold powerplay.

She’s got a Ph.D. in needling President Trump.

A move of exceptional cleverness.

Political genius.

She was showing that she’s in charge.

What a badass.

This is what they said about the President keeping Pelosi home to negotiate.

President has responded in a childish way.

Classic example of Trump overreacting.

Tactically inept, strategically nitwitted.

Only phrase that comes to mind is nanny nanny boo boo.

Watch:

A KNOCKOUT BLOW

The President’s letter yesterday was a stroke of genius. Pelosi was trying to prove she is the President’s equal. She has said she is. The President turned the tables and showed her he is the President.

She punches him, and he goes for the knockout.

While it is true that no President has ever reacted quite like this, it’s also true that no Democrat leader has been as vicious and hateful as these leaders. We needn’t remind people Democrats also have the media. He’s outgunned, outflanked, and outmanned, but he still finds a way to counter, and he’s still standing.

Democrats have no work they need to conduct overseas. Democrats need to come to the table and negotiate on the border here.

They have a lot of gall going on a 7-day trip when people are out of work.

The killer came in the second half of the President’s letter:

We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate. I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown. Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative.

I look forward to seeing you soon and even more forward to watching our open and dangerous Southern Border finally receive the attention, funding, and security it so desperately deserves.

Hello, MSM, do you even give a damn about citizens, our safety, or the lies being told? We know Democrats and some Republicans don’t, but Et Tu MSM?

The President tweeted on the issue for the first time this morning.

Why would Nancy Pelosi leave the Country with other Democrats on a seven day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid. Also, could somebody please explain to Nancy & her “big donors” in wine country that people working on farms (grapes) will have easy access in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019