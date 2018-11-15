Yes! Hillary Clinton Has to Submit to Questioning Under Oath

Judicial Watch has been attempting to get Hillary Clinton to answer two simple questions about her emails. She has refused. A judge has ordered her to answer them. It is curious that Congress isn’t doing this and a private watchdog organization has to do this.

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ruled that Hillary Clinton must answer – under oath – two additional questions on her controversial email system within 30 days.

Clinton refused to answer questions on the creation of her email system and use of the system despite warnings from State Dept cybersecurity officials. She also claimed the State Department had 90 to 95% of her emails and used that as the reason for refusing to answer. Judicial Watch wants to know the basis of her belief that State had 90-95% of her emails.

Clinton must address two questions that she refused to answer under oath:

Describe the creation of the clintonemail.com system, including who decided to create the system, the date it was decided to create the system, why it was created, who set it up, and when it became operational.

During your October 22, 2015 appearance before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Benghazi, you testified that 90 to 95 percent of your emails “were in the State’s system” and “if they wanted to see them, they would certainly have been able to do so.” Identify the basis for this statement, including all facts on which you relied in support of the statement, how and when you became aware of these facts, and, if you were made aware of these facts by or through another person, identify the person who made you aware of these facts.

Will she take the Fifth? Is it possible she will have to finally answer for something, anything?

Lindsey Graham said if he becomes the Senate Judiciary Chair, he will look for answers on Hillary’s emails.

Asked by CNN about whether he would pursue answers on the FBI-run emails inquiry as well as another FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Graham said “totally.”

“The oversight function will be very much front and center,” he added.