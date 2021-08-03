10 interesting tweets from Rasputin’s platform

















Good Morning everyone, especially Simone Biles but definitely not to Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney! We thought we’d start the morning off with interesting tweets from Rasputin’s place.

Want to avoid covid checks & vaccine mandates? Identify as an illegal alien crossing our border. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) August 2, 2021

Mitt Romney was a lifelong Republican. John McCain was a lifelong Republican. Lynn Cheney was a lifelong Republican. Donald Trump wasn’t though. Neither was Ronald Reagan. I think I’m in good company. — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) July 25, 2021

If our press were indeed fair-minded, they would expose the deceit of the Chinese Communist Party, but they’re owned, and they are bought, and they are silent. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 3, 2021

School starts on the 17th of August so of course principal sent email yesterday informing me my 5th grader will have to be masked and hopefully not as much online learning this year. It's time to pull our children out of public schools!!!! — Shannon Norgren (@shudrocker) August 3, 2021

The snack brand placement is amazing here. 10/10. https://t.co/5xATFZd71N — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 3, 2021

Smart, do your own research don’t just assume because they say something it’s factual or there isn’t more to it. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/zyRvgTeNBQ — Margaret Barton (Susie) (@susie_margaret) August 3, 2021

Soros-Backed Virginia Prosecutors Face Recall Amid Crime Surge https://t.co/h85qilQrHv — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) August 3, 2021

Change the demographics drastically enough, change the country forever. We'll all be locked down and struggling soon enough with a 2nd covid variant scare, and they'll still be pouring across the border. https://t.co/SXUgMVEX5u — Caffeinated Crusader (@Baratski) August 3, 2021

Biden is leaving the southern border open, by design – because the left needs Texas and Arizona to flip blue. Hundreds of thousands of migrants are showing up at our border, by design. The media is not reporting it, by design. That’s all you need to know. — Kambree (@KamVTV) August 2, 2021

