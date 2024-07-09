109 Shot, 19 Killed in Chicago Over the Weekend

One hundred and nine people were shot, 19 fatally, in Chicago over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Mayor Brandon Johnson calls it gun violence and wants to get guns off the street.

Strange since they have all those strict gun laws.

Gangs are running rampant, but no one wants to say it.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson both called for accountability for those responsible for the shootings during a press conference on Monday.

“This is a choice. The choice to kill. The choice to kill women, the choice to kill children, the choice to kill the elderly. These are choices that the offenders made, and they calculated,” Johnson said. “We are holding every single individual accountable for the pain and from the torment that they have caused in this city.”

“We have to really stop and think about the mindset of someone who will shoot a child, a helpless child, an unarmed mother, and think that that’s OK. And go about their days,” he said. “Those people have to be taken off the street. They have to be put away if we’re not doing that. Then we’re failing other families.”

Johnson responded that the city needs more support.

“I am urging all of you across the entire city to step up and say, ‘We’ve had enough,'” Johnson said. “And I’m hopeful that our ongoing discussions will ensure that our state partners, as well as our federal partners, will swiftly come into the support of the city of Chicago. The city cannot afford to wait any longer.”

“Black death has been unfortunately accepted in this country for a very long time,” Johnson said. “Let’s tell the full story of how we got here because if you skip a chapter, it won’t give us the ability to actually make the proper adjustments so that we can ensure that stronger and safer becomes a reality.”

Black death? Democrats have run Chicago for decades, and he’s in charge now.

He should do his job and call it what it is – gang violence. Most of the deaths were drive-by shootings. Tougher law enforcement would help.