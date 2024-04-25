13 Banks Spied on MAGA Customers for the Regime

Daily Mail reports that at least 13 banks may have worked with the feds to spy on transactions of hundreds of pro-gun and religious Trump supporters after January 6, and they did it without warrants.

Americans had their private data shared.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, led by Jim Jordan, is investigating collusion between US banks and federal agencies in the aftermath of the Capital Riot.

Probably nothing will come of it, but the information is important to get out there.

The Biden administration worked with banks to come through “extremism indicators,” which included purchases of religious texts like Bible terms like “MAGA,” “Trump,” and guns were in there too.

After January 6, 2021, FinCEN is accused of distributing materials of “typologies” of persons they wanted financial information on. They were looking for terms like “Trump” and “MAGA” in Zelle payment messages. They warned financial institutions of “extremism” indicators that include “transportation charges, such as bus tickets, rental cars, or plane tickets, for travel to areas with no apparent purpose” or “the purchase of books (including religious texts) and subscriptions to other media containing extremist views.”

The leftist US government treated J6 like domestic terrorism when it was a riot. They did it for political expediency.

The spying is part of the politicization of our intelligence agencies.

They even looked for terms like “Small Arms, Sporting and Recreational Goods and Supplies, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, among many others.

If you feel unsafe, you are. Our government does whatever it wants.

The Targets

Bank of America Chase, US Bank, Wells Fargo, Citibank, and Truest were already being targeted in their probe. They’re looking into the Treasury’s Financial Crimes enforcement network, FinCen, and the FBI working together with banks.

The committee wants documents and communications with FinCen from Charles Schwab, HSBC, MUFG, PayPal, Santander, Standard Charter, and Western Union.

There’s nothing in the Constitution that allows this. In fact, it’s fascist. Breitbart compared this to the way the banks acted before Hitler took down the world.

The Beria Thresholds

Apparently, the FBI had certain thresholds, and when the banks met them on certain individuals, they sent the information on those individuals to the FBI. According to Bank of America, in one case of 211 individuals, there was no crime. This sounds so very Beria-like.

There was “no criminal nexus” for these transactions, and they “characterized these Americans as potential threat actors.”

Small businesses are required to fill out all kinds of information for FinCen. Groups of the left, like Black Lives Matter, do not.

This is nothing new. We reported on it twice in January and again in February, and it has been going on for a while.

