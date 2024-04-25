Dr. Turley Quips Alvin Bragg Makes Trump’s Immunity Case

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Thursday on Fox News that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg helped former President Donald Trump make his case for immunity.

New York Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to attend the NDA trial and would not allow him to attend the immunity arguments at the Supreme Court.

Turley said that Bragg’s prosecution may work against arguments special counsel Jack Smith will make.

“In some ways, having him in New York is the best argument he could put in front of the justices because Alvin Bragg is making the case for him,” Turley said. “I mean, as the court considers the implications of not extending immunity to presidents, Alvin Bragg is showing what that means.”

The ongoing prosecution of Trump is legally absurd but has resulted in the leading presidential candidate not only being gagged but prevented from campaigning,” Turley wrote in The New York Post.

“Alvin Bragg is very personification of the danger immunity is meant to avoid,” Turley continued.

“This is a highly political, in my view, legally absurd case in Manhattan, and it is playing out as the court considers the implications of this type of prosecution, and so for the court, I think it’s only going to reinforce this idea that we don’t necessarily want to go to either extreme, but perhaps there is a nuanced or middle road here where we can afford some protection to a president for actions taken related to their office,” Turley continued.

“In the end, neither party offers a particularly inviting path. No immunity or complete immunity each holds obvious dangers,” he said.

Turley believes the Justices seek a third option between absolute immunity and none.

Watch:

Jonathan Turley: “Alvin Bragg is probably the best lawyer Donald Trump has right now. The Manhattan case is legally absurd.” pic.twitter.com/thHlUHG2u2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 25, 2024

Professor Turley discusses the absurdity of the case.

Jonathan Turley says Trump’s trial is “utter nonsense.” pic.twitter.com/OLV2Vposw0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 24, 2024

During the arguments, Professor Turley said Justice Coney Barrett’s question suggested immunity may also protect a president from standing for trial on the state or local levels.

She had asked if any immunity would also bar state prosecutions.

