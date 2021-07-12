13-Year-Old-Boy Shot Dead in the Bronx-Looks Like He Was Targeted



















Police are reporting that a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

The male gunman got out of the backseat of a black sedan outside 743 East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. and opened fire at two boys on the street. The shooter then got back in the car and fled.

One of the boys was struck once in the chest and once in the ankle, as the other ran away. The injured boy, slated to turn 14 at the end of this month, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A police spokesman said the victim is not believed to have been an innocent bystander.

Sources said the dead teen had six arrests and two sealed busts — including for assault, robbery, burglary, and criminal mischief.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related — or connected to a fatal shooting last Wednesday of 19-year-old Tyquill Daugherty, who was gunned down a few blocks away on Prospect Avenue.

We’re betting on two pretty sure things.

One-These killings will prove to be connected and gang-related.

Two-The killer, if caught, will have bypassed Andrew Cuomo’s lengthy process for legally purchasing a firearm, and will not have been licensed to carry a firearm in NYC.

See how some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation put an end to gun violence? Those onerous statutes didn’t help those teenagers very much, did they?

It almost overshadows the fact that, given today’s increasingly lawless, amoral society, a 13-year-old could be assassinated, on a Sunday, in broad daylight, in New York City.

