RNC on Trump: “They’re doing everything in their power not to help us”



















The Republican Party abandoned President Trump after Democrats stole the election, according to a new report based on a book by Michael Wolff. Trump attorney Jenna Ellis confirmed that the story is true.

This report is true @GOPChairwoman, and you know I have the receipts. Why is the RNC lying and saying it’s false?https://t.co/Fn5fcyt8ln — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 11, 2021

THE STORY

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel was quick to say it was time to move on and move on they did. The RNC instead decided to focus on the Georgia runoff elections.

Now there is email evidence that the RNC Chief Counsel Justin Riemer was questioning why the RNC was not backing President Trump’s allegations of voter fraud.

The email was texted to Trump attorney Jenna Ellis who passed it on to Rudy Giuliani and Bernard Kerik.

That’s so predictable. They always cut and run while a similar situation for Democrats would only fire them up. This is why they are winning.

Last November, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis received an email that forwarded a note from Republican National Committee (RNC) chief counsel Justin Riemer, with the GOP official questioning the former president’s election claims, according to a forthcoming book by Michael Wolff.

They’d Raise More Money If Democrats Won

In the note, Riemer reportedly wrote to his RNC colleagues asking why they were backing Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, while also expressing that the organization raised more cash battling Democrats than challenging election results.

Ellis, who was having dinner with Rudy Giuliani and former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, passed her phone around for everyone to view the message, which reportedly left them “stunned.”

According to the assembled group, it was just one more example of Trump having to fight the GOP establishment, which Wolff details in “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” an early copy of which was obtained by Insider.

Giuliani, who was Trump’s personal lawyer at the time, was incensed by Riemer’s email, according to the book.

“Can you f–king believe this,” he said. “They are backdooring us … doing everything in their power not to help us.”

Kerik reportedly said that the note was akin to saying “f— Trump” and “f— Giuliani.”

Wolff goes on to describe how Giuliani angrily called Riemer and threatened his job at the RNC. He called McDaniel to make certain she fired him. However, Reimer continues to serve as the chief counsel at the RNC.

My only question is, why were they surprised? Isn’t this what they consistently do? They don’t have another modus operandi.

