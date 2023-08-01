15-Year-Old Boy Suspected of Shooting 3 Other Teens in “Gun Free” Times Square 

A 15-year-old “boy” was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting three other teens during a fight in Times Square on July 17th.

The baby-faced suspect, whose name wasn’t released because he is a minor, has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Cops believe the young triggerman — whose photo the department released last week — squeezed off eight rounds from a 9mm handgun in the Crossroads of the World last Monday at about 11:50 p.m.

The bullets struck three other kids, ages 15, 16 and 17. The younger pair were hit in the legs, while the 17-year-old was struck in the arm. All three went to the hospital in stable condition.

If that’s not bad enough, it appears the suspect brazenly and willfully ignored signs that have been posted since March 19, 2023; boldly declaring Times Square is a Gun-free Zone! (Sarcasm intended)

And if your first instinct is to fault NYC’s awful government-run schools for failing to teach a high schooler enough reading so he could at least decipher some of the above-mentioned very basic words, hold on.

The sign also had a black pistol circled in red with a crimson line running through it. Could it then be the poor youth was confused because that image did not perfectly match the 9 mm pistol he used to turn midtown Manhattan into a shooting gallery?

Or is it simply a matter of fact, this young thug, like so many others in Kathy Hochul and Alvin Bragg’s criminal coddling NY, just gets firearms and shoots indiscriminately at whoever “triggers” them….because they can?

Yeah, that’s it.

Today crews installed permanent signage around @TimesSquareNYC reminding the public that the area is a gun-free zone and that licensed gun carriers and others may not enter with a firearm unless otherwise specially authorized by law. More info: https://t.co/fzy76YoonZ pic.twitter.com/JSktlbLR6W — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) March 18, 2023

