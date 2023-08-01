Sen. Paul Files Criminal Referral on Dr. Fauci for “Crimes Against Humanity”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced an “official criminal referral” to the Department of Justice on Dr. Anthony Fauci for his testimony to Congress. He said the testimony was “absolutely a lie.”

Sen. Paul believes that Dr. Fauci committed “crimes against humanity.” New emails show he lied about the virus and gain-of-function.

Dr. Paul spoke with Ainsley Earhardt on Fox News. She asked him what happens when he tries to claim his definition of gain-of-function is different from yours.

“There’s probably never been a government official caught more red-handed, lying to us,” Paul said. “He has proved the lie in his own words. So, at first, he kind of acted like, ‘Oh we don’t have anything to do with the research over there; we don’t fund the research in Wuhan, so we found the actual scientific papers, we found the grant number proving it came from his agency.’

Dr. Paul continued. “And then he said, ‘Oh well, we’re funding it, but it’s not gain-of-function. My experts up and down have looked at this, and it’s not gain-of-function.’

“We have contemporaneous documents, documents from February of 2020 in the height of the beginning of the pandemic, where he is saying privately, ‘Well, yes, we’re suspicious that this virus could have come from the lab because they’re doing gain-of-function research.’

“He describes the projects that I had described to him a year later, which he said, ‘Oh, there’s nothing to see here.’ We have, in his own words, admitting it was gain of function, admitting they funded it, and admitting it gave them suspicion to the possibility this pandemic came from the lab.”

Senator Rand Paul files, criminal referral to DOJ over Fauci’s gain of function research claims. pic.twitter.com/v2KXNWoYVB — intheMatrixxx (@intheMatrixxx) July 31, 2023

