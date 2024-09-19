158 Democrats Voted Against Deporting Illegals Guilty of Sex Crimes

By
M DOWLING
-
0
70

An unforgivable number of representatives, 158 Democrats, voted against a bill seeking to deport illegal immigrants convicted of sex-related crimes.

The House held a vote Wednesday on Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-S.C.) “Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act.” The bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to read “aliens who have been convicted of or who have committed sex offenses or domestic violence are inadmissible and deportable.”

The bill passed with 215 Republicans and 51 Democrats.

How do you vote against this? It’s insane, and it’s coming from the party that allegedly cares about women.


