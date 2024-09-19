158 Democrats Voted Against Deporting Illegals Guilty of Sex Crimes

An unforgivable number of representatives, 158 Democrats, voted against a bill seeking to deport illegal immigrants convicted of sex-related crimes.

The House held a vote Wednesday on Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-S.C.) “Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act.” The bill would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to read “aliens who have been convicted of or who have committed sex offenses or domestic violence are inadmissible and deportable.”

The bill passed with 215 Republicans and 51 Democrats.

How do you vote against this? It’s insane, and it’s coming from the party that allegedly cares about women.

We introduced H.R.7909 because every woman killed or assaulted is one too many, especially by an illegal who shouldn’t be here in the first place. If this Administration won’t protect women or learn from the MANY cases of Americans murdered by illegal aliens, we sure as hell will pic.twitter.com/RQ7EszJKU9 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 13, 2024