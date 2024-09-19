Tyrannical NYC COVID Czar Brags About Forcing Vaccinations

Steve Crowder sent an undercover journalist to investigate the mandates forced on New York City residents. She spoke with Dr. Jay Varma, and taped him as he revealed what authoritarian bully he is. Many of those arrogant doctors came out of nowhere when COVID-19 hit. Don’t doubt for a minute that this will happen again, especially since no one has paid the price for it.

THE EXPOSE

BREAKING: Former @NYCMayorsOffice Covid Czar Dr. Jay Varma Admits He ‘Forced’ Vaccinations on Public by Making Their Lives “Uncomfortable”

“I’m gonna make it really fu*king hard to be unvaccinated. I actually was the one who convinced the Mayor to make it a mandate[vaccine].”

“The way we do it in public health is we make it very uncomfortable to be unvaccinated.”

‘You can’t get a job, you can’t go to a restaurant, your kids can’t go to school…it’s like fu*k it, I’m just going to get vaccinated.”

“You force people by making it really uncomfortable.”

Varma had sex-fueled parties, violating all of his own rules.

This arrogant slob boasted about having drug-fueled sex parties mid-pandemic — and admitting New Yorkers would have been “pissed” if they had found out at the time.

At one point, Varma also bragged about his City Hall role, how he was involved in televised COVID briefings, and how he was among those who convinced de Blasio to enforce a vaccine mandate.

“I did all this deviant, like sexual stuff while I was like, you know, like on TV and stuff. People were like, ‘Aren’t you afraid? Aren’t you embarrassed?’ and I was like, ‘No, actually, I’m like, I love being my authentic self,’” he was filmed saying in a July 27 clip.

Varma, in a statement, acknowledged, “I take responsibility for not using the best judgment at the time.”

Then, he blamed the right-wing for revealing it and claimed it was taken out of context.

Sure.