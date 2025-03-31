17 Tren de Aragua, MS-13 Sent to El Salvador, Boasberg Displeased

By
M Dowling
-
3
41

On the evening of March 30, 2025, the United States, in cooperation with El Salvador, deported 17 individuals linked to the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs to El Salvador. These individuals, described as violent criminals including murderers and child sex offenders, were transferred to a maximum security prison in El Salvador. The operation involved the U.S. military.

Secretary Marco Rubio wrote on X.

“Last night, in a successful counter-terrorism operation with our allies in El Salvador, the United States military transferred a group of 17 violent criminals from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 organizations, including murderers and rapists.

“In order to keep the American people safe, @POTUS designated the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens.

“Once again, we extend our gratitude to @nayibbukele and the government of El Salvador for their unparalleled partnership in making our countries safe against transnational crime and terrorism.”

These are the foreign terrorists who Judge Boasberg, Democrat Party leaders, and the ACLU want to keep in the United States to give them constitutional rights. Judge Boasberg is not pleased.

Boasberg has ordered another show cause hearing.


