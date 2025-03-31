17 Tren de Aragua, MS-13 Sent to El Salvador, Boasberg Displeased

On the evening of March 30, 2025, the United States, in cooperation with El Salvador, deported 17 individuals linked to the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs to El Salvador. These individuals, described as violent criminals including murderers and child sex offenders, were transferred to a maximum security prison in El Salvador. The operation involved the U.S. military.

Secretary Marco Rubio wrote on X.

“Last night, in a successful counter-terrorism operation with our allies in El Salvador, the United States military transferred a group of 17 violent criminals from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 organizations, including murderers and rapists.

“In order to keep the American people safe, @POTUS designated the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens.

“Once again, we extend our gratitude to @nayibbukele and the government of El Salvador for their unparalleled partnership in making our countries safe against transnational crime and terrorism.”

These are the foreign terrorists who Judge Boasberg, Democrat Party leaders, and the ACLU want to keep in the United States to give them constitutional rights. Judge Boasberg is not pleased.

Last night, in a joint military operation with our allies from the United States, we transferred 17 extremely dangerous criminals linked to Tren de Aragua and MS-13. All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists. This operation… pic.twitter.com/Tk1Xq7vnuB — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2025

HOLY SH*T Watch as ANOTHER round of illegal Gang members from America arrive to El Salvador’s Prison I VOTED FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/tEh07Jdfzt — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) March 31, 2025

Boasberg has ordered another show cause hearing.

Jeb Boasberg continues his unhinged crusade to determine whether Trump adm violated his temporary restraining orders. DOJ invoked state secrets privilege to deny his demand for details on Alien Enemies Act flights. pic.twitter.com/S1NHBzdZHt — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) March 31, 2025

