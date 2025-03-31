Democrats Gave Out 2 Million Social Security Numbers Yearly to Non-Citizens

Elon Musk posted on X yesterday that “There are no cuts to Medicaid, Social Security or other entitlements, unless stopping fraud is considered a “cut”.”

There was plenty of fraud.

In fiscal year 2024, approximately 2.1 million Social Security Numbers were issued to non-citizens, marking a significant increase from the 270,000 issued in 2021. This trend was initially discovered during an investigation into fraud within the Social Security system. There are serious concerns about the potential misuse of these numbers, including for voter fraud, cases have been referred to authorities for prosecution. The issuance of Social Security Numbers to non-citizens can occur through legal pathways such as asylum claims and work authorization. The last administration gave those pathways to many illegal aliens.

The prior Democrat administration increased recipients to Social Security by ilicitly labeling illegal aliens “asylum” seekers, “refugees,” and “parolees.” Huge numbers were given Social Security numbers with work authorizations so they could file tax forms. However, illegals rarely make enough to pay taxes, but they do get tax credits for children regardless.

They are future Democrat voters and they increase House seats.


