170 Sanctuaries Added for Criminal Illegal Aliens to Go in the USA

According to the non-partisan Center for Immigration Studies, 170 locations have been added to the sanctuary map. These are cities, counties, and states with laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE. They refuse or ban agencies from complying with ICE. It could include banning interviews or any exchanges with them or personnel involved with them, even if they are in prison.
They even have sanctuary jurisdictions in states that ban them. Disgracefully, D.C., the nation’s Capitol is a sanctuary.
The map existed since 2015 and is regularly updated. More than 10,000 criminal aliens were released onto our streets due to sanctuary policies to rape, kill, steal, and this is what the left prefers over deporting them. In fact, Kamala wants to abolish ICE.
In one eight-month period in 2014-2015, 8,000 criminals were released by sanctuary jurisdictions. About 1800 were rearrested within eight months for 7,500 new crimes.
It’s worse since then. The US no longer has borders. Who knows what we have here now with ten or twenty million anonymous, unvetted people in the country? We certainly have a lot of drugs, crime, and terrorists marching in our streets.
ABOLISH ICE.
DEFUND THE POLICE.
DESTROY THE ECONOMY.
That’s Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/Wsb7uVd2TG
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024
Democrats love aliens, even criminals, and protect them, but hate Republicans. It’s strange.
Sanctuary Cities List
States
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Illinois
Massachusetts
New Jersey
New York
North Dakota
Oregon
Rhode Island
Utah
Vermont
Washington
-
Cities and Counties
District of Columbia
Washington
Georgia
Athens-Clarke County
Atlanta
Columbia County
DeKalb County
Douglas County
Idaho
Bonneville County
Kootenai County
Power County
Indiana
Lake County
Monroe County
St. Joseph County
Wayne County
Kansas
Douglas County
Kentucky
Campbell County
Franklin County
Jefferson County
Louisville
Scott County
Louisiana
New Orleans
Maine
Cumberland County
Hancock County
Maryland
Baltimore
Baltimore County
Charles County
Howard County
Hyattsville
Montgomery County
Prince George’s County
Queen Anne’s County
Rockville
St. Mary’s County
Michigan
Kalamazoo County
Kent County
Lansing
Leelanau County
Luce County
Muskegon County
Oakland County
Washtenaw County
Wayne County
Wexford County
Minnesota
Anoka County
Cottonwood County
Dakota County
Hennepin County
Jackson County
Kandiyohi County
Lincoln County
Lyon County
Nobles County
Pipestone County
Ramsey County
Todd County
Watonwan County
Nebraska
Arthur County
Banner County
Blaine County
Douglas County
Gosper County
Grant County
Greeley County
Hayes County
Hooker County
Howard County
Johnson County
Lincoln County
Logan County
Loup County
McPherson County
Nance County
Perkins County
Platte County
Sioux County
Thomas County
Wheeler County
New Hampshire
Hillsborough County
New Mexico
Bernalillo County
Chaves County
Colfax County
De Baca County
Dona Ana County
Eddy County
Farmington
Grant County
Hidalgo County
Las Cruces
Lincoln County
Los Alamos County
Luna County
McKinley County
Otero County
Quay County
Rio Arriba County
Roosevelt County
San Juan County
San Miguel County
Sandoval County
Santa Fe
Santa Fe County
Sierra County
Socorro County
Taos County
New York
Albany
Albany County
Dutchess County
Monroe County
Nassau County
New York City
Orange County
Putnam County
Rockland County
Saratoga County
Suffolk County
Sullivan County
Tompkins County
Ulster County
Warren County
Wayne County
Westchester County
Yates County
North Carolina
Buncombe County
Chatham County
Durham County
Forsyth County
Guilford County
Mecklenburg County
Orange County
Wake County
Watauga County
Ohio
Franklin County
Hamilton County
Lorain County
Mahoning County
Pennsylvania
Allegheny County
Berks County
Bucks County
Chester County
Delaware County
Lancaster
Lehigh County
Mifflin County
Montgomery County
Montour County
Northampton County
Philadelphia
Washington County
South Carolina
Charleston County
Tennessee
Shelby County
Virginia
* Denotes the jurisdiction is part of a regional jail system. Please click on map point for further information.
Albemarle County *
Alexandria
Alleghany County *
Amherst County *
Appomattox County *
Ashland *
Arlington County
Augusta County *
Bath County *
Bedford *
Bedford County *
Botetourt County
Brunswick County *
Buchanan County *
Campbell County *
Caroline County
Charles City County *
Charlotte County
Charlottesville *
Chesapeake *
Chesterfield County *
Colonial Heights *
Covington *
Dickenson County *
Dinwiddie County *
Dumfries *
Emporia *
Essex County *
Fairfax County
Franklin *
Gloucester County
Greensville County *
Halifax County *
Hampton *
Hanover County *
Harrisonburg *
Haymarket *
Hopewell *
Isle of Wight County *
James City County *
King and Queen County *
King William County *
Lee County *
Loudoun County
Lynchburg *
Manassas *
Manassas Park *
Martinsville
Mathews County *
Mecklenburg County *
Middlesex County *
Nelson County *
Newport News
Norfolk *
Northumberland County *
Norton *
Occoquan *
Petersburg *
Poquoson *
Portsmouth City *
Prince George County *
Prince William County *
Quantico *
Rappahannock County *
Richmond
Richmond County *
Rockingham *
Russell County *
Scott County *
Shenandoah County *
Smyth County *
Southampton County
Staunton *
Suffolk *
Surry County *
Tazewell County *
Virginia Beach *
Warren County *
Warsaw *
Washington County *
Waynesborough *
Westmoreland County *
Williamsburg *
Wise County *
York County *
Wisconsin
Dane County
Milwaukee County
Winnebago Correctional Center (state facility)
Wyoming
Teton County
Border Czar Kamala Harris: I will secure the border.
Kamala also: ‘The border is secure. I will abolish ICE, decriminalize illegals, give them healthcare and other benefits, and illegals are not criminals!’ pic.twitter.com/2nAoGHxhLJ
— Eddie (@Eddies_X) August 24, 2024