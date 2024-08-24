170 Sanctuaries Added for Criminal Illegal Aliens to Go in the USA

According to the non-partisan Center for Immigration Studies, 170 locations have been added to the sanctuary map. These are cities, counties, and states with laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE. They refuse or ban agencies from complying with ICE. It could include banning interviews or any exchanges with them or personnel involved with them, even if they are in prison.

They even have sanctuary jurisdictions in states that ban them. Disgracefully, D.C., the nation’s Capitol is a sanctuary.

The map existed since 2015 and is regularly updated. More than 10,000 criminal aliens were released onto our streets due to sanctuary policies to rape, kill, steal, and this is what the left prefers over deporting them. In fact, Kamala wants to abolish ICE.

In one eight-month period in 2014-2015, 8,000 criminals were released by sanctuary jurisdictions. About 1800 were rearrested within eight months for 7,500 new crimes.

It’s worse since then. The US no longer has borders. Who knows what we have here now with ten or twenty million anonymous, unvetted people in the country? We certainly have a lot of drugs, crime, and terrorists marching in our streets.

ABOLISH ICE. DEFUND THE POLICE. DESTROY THE ECONOMY. That’s Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/Wsb7uVd2TG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

Democrats love aliens, even criminals, and protect them, but hate Republicans. It’s strange.

Sanctuary Cities List

States

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Cities and Counties

District of Columbia

Washington

Georgia

Athens-Clarke County

Atlanta

Columbia County

DeKalb County

Douglas County

Idaho

Bonneville County

Kootenai County

Power County

Indiana

Lake County

Monroe County

St. Joseph County

Wayne County

Kansas

Douglas County

Kentucky

Campbell County

Franklin County

Jefferson County

Louisville

Scott County

Louisiana

New Orleans

Maine

Cumberland County

Hancock County

Maryland

Baltimore

Baltimore County

Charles County

Howard County

Hyattsville

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Queen Anne’s County

Rockville

St. Mary’s County

Michigan

Kalamazoo County

Kent County

Lansing

Leelanau County

Luce County

Muskegon County

Oakland County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

Wexford County

Minnesota

Anoka County

Cottonwood County

Dakota County

Hennepin County

Jackson County

Kandiyohi County

Lincoln County

Lyon County

Nobles County

Pipestone County

Ramsey County

Todd County

Watonwan County

Nebraska

Arthur County

Banner County

Blaine County

Douglas County

Gosper County

Grant County

Greeley County

Hayes County

Hooker County

Howard County

Johnson County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Loup County

McPherson County

Nance County

Perkins County

Platte County

Sioux County

Thomas County

Wheeler County

New Hampshire

Hillsborough County

New Mexico

Bernalillo County

Chaves County

Colfax County

De Baca County

Dona Ana County

Eddy County

Farmington

Grant County

Hidalgo County

Las Cruces

Lincoln County

Los Alamos County

Luna County

McKinley County

Otero County

Quay County

Rio Arriba County

Roosevelt County

San Juan County

San Miguel County

Sandoval County

Santa Fe

Santa Fe County

Sierra County

Socorro County

Taos County

New York

Albany

Albany County

Dutchess County

Monroe County

Nassau County

New York City

Orange County

Putnam County

Rockland County

Saratoga County

Suffolk County

Sullivan County

Tompkins County

Ulster County

Warren County

Wayne County

Westchester County

Yates County

North Carolina

Buncombe County

Chatham County

Durham County

Forsyth County

Guilford County

Mecklenburg County

Orange County

Wake County

Watauga County

Ohio

Franklin County

Hamilton County

Lorain County

Mahoning County

Pennsylvania

Allegheny County

Berks County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Lancaster

Lehigh County

Mifflin County

Montgomery County

Montour County

Northampton County

Philadelphia

Washington County

South Carolina

Charleston County

Tennessee

Shelby County

Virginia

* Denotes the jurisdiction is part of a regional jail system. Please click on map point for further information.

Albemarle County *

Alexandria

Alleghany County *

Amherst County *

Appomattox County *

Ashland *

Arlington County

Augusta County *

Bath County *

Bedford *

Bedford County *

Botetourt County

Brunswick County *

Buchanan County *

Campbell County *

Caroline County

Charles City County *

Charlotte County

Charlottesville *

Chesapeake *

Chesterfield County *

Colonial Heights *

Covington *

Dickenson County *

Dinwiddie County *

Dumfries *

Emporia *

Essex County *

Fairfax County

Franklin *

Gloucester County

Greensville County *

Halifax County *

Hampton *

Hanover County *

Harrisonburg *

Haymarket *

Hopewell *

Isle of Wight County *

James City County *

King and Queen County *

King William County *

Lee County *

Loudoun County

Lynchburg *

Manassas *

Manassas Park *

Martinsville

Mathews County *

Mecklenburg County *

Middlesex County *

Nelson County *

Newport News

Norfolk *

Northumberland County *

Norton *

Occoquan *

Petersburg *

Poquoson *

Portsmouth City *

Prince George County *

Prince William County *

Quantico *

Rappahannock County *

Richmond

Richmond County *

Rockingham *

Russell County *

Scott County *

Shenandoah County *

Smyth County *

Southampton County

Staunton *

Suffolk *

Surry County *

Tazewell County *

Virginia Beach *

Warren County *

Warsaw *

Washington County *

Waynesborough *

Westmoreland County *

Williamsburg *

Wise County *

York County *

Wisconsin

Dane County

Milwaukee County

Winnebago Correctional Center (state facility)

Wyoming

Teton County

Border Czar Kamala Harris: I will secure the border. Kamala also: ‘The border is secure. I will abolish ICE, decriminalize illegals, give them healthcare and other benefits, and illegals are not criminals!’ pic.twitter.com/2nAoGHxhLJ — Eddie (@Eddies_X) August 24, 2024