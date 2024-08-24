Enrique Tarrio Was Offered a Plea Deal If He Lied About DJT?

M DOWLING
12

Enrique Tarrio was not in the Capitol on J6, but he wrote posts the FBI didn’t like, and he led the Proud Boys for several years. Leftists described the Proud Boys as a domestic terrorist group.

By comparison, BLM is a violent communist organization. They are often seen partnering with Antifa. However, they rarely suffer these harsh consequences and are never described as a domestic terrorist group.

The DOJ has set up a two-tier justice system. They overcharged and oversentenced everyone involved in J6.

The Interview

Tarrio wasn’t present during the riot. In their sentencing papers, prosecutors described him as the “primary organizer.” They also wrote, “He was a general rather than a soldier.” During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of Tarrio using social media during the riot: “Make no mistake, we did this.”

Public social media posts are now considered evidence.

Reporter Breanna Morello recently interviewed Mr. Tarrio in prison. He told her he was offered a plea agreement if he lied and said President Trump worked with him to orchestrate January 6.

We now know enough about this administration to believe this is possible.

She added that he was sent to a prison in Kentucky when there was one in Miami where they could have sent him. His family is in Miami. That is cruel.

The prison sentence of Enrique Tarrio is a tragedy. He is a political prisoner.

The Charges

Tarrio was convicted on multiple charges, including seditious conspiracy related to his efforts to disrupt the 2020 presidential election certification.

You can read the DOJ’s case against Mr. Tarrio here.

CBS News Miami’s Joe Gorchow asked Tarrio’s lawyer, Niyab Hassan, why the defense team rejected the government’s plea deal. CBS News obtained the new defense court filings, which showed that a deal was presented last October, and Tarrio’s sentence may have been reduced to nine to ten years.

“At the tail end of it, the government could have requested a terrorist enhancement, which would have shifted the guidelines to a whole different level,” said Hassan.  “The risk we had to assume going into trial.”


