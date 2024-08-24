Enrique Tarrio Was Offered a Plea Deal If He Lied About DJT?

Enrique Tarrio was not in the Capitol on J6, but he wrote posts the FBI didn’t like, and he led the Proud Boys for several years. Leftists described the Proud Boys as a domestic terrorist group.

By comparison, BLM is a violent communist organization. They are often seen partnering with Antifa. However, they rarely suffer these harsh consequences and are never described as a domestic terrorist group.

The DOJ has set up a two-tier justice system. They overcharged and oversentenced everyone involved in J6.

The Interview

Tarrio wasn’t present during the riot. In their sentencing papers, prosecutors described him as the “primary organizer.” They also wrote, “He was a general rather than a soldier.” During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of Tarrio using social media during the riot: “Make no mistake, we did this.”

Public social media posts are now considered evidence.

Reporter Breanna Morello recently interviewed Mr. Tarrio in prison. He told her he was offered a plea agreement if he lied and said President Trump worked with him to orchestrate January 6.

We now know enough about this administration to believe this is possible.

She added that he was sent to a prison in Kentucky when there was one in Miami where they could have sent him. His family is in Miami. That is cruel.

Enrique Tarrio told me the DOJ offered him a plea agreement if he lied and said President Trump worked with him to orchestrate January 6. Tarrio declined and was sentenced to 22 years in prison even though he never went to the rally. Remember the level of evil we’re up against. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 24, 2024

They tucked him into the mountains in Kentucky once he told me. This violates the First Step Act. There’s a prison in Miami they could have put him in but they didn’t. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 24, 2024

Nahhhh. I spoke to him about it. He helped get drugs off the street. He also would work with police when the Proud Boys were going to events because of ANTFA. He said he regrets helping them because they used it against him in court. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 24, 2024

The prison sentence of Enrique Tarrio is a tragedy. He is a political prisoner.

The man on the left, Enrique Tarrio, was just sentenced to 22 years in prison for “seditious conspiracy” in the J6 riot even though he wasn’t at the Capitol. The man on the right, Shannon Brandt, who ran over & killed an 18 year old Donald Trump supporter, was just sentenced to… pic.twitter.com/QZYq8QwrvK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 9, 2023

This guy got 12 months probation. Meanwhile, @EnriqueTarrio_ got 22 years and he wasn’t even in DC. https://t.co/tKt3in0hGR — JP (@ipumpcharts) January 10, 2024

The Charges

Tarrio was convicted on multiple charges, including seditious conspiracy related to his efforts to disrupt the 2020 presidential election certification.

You can read the DOJ’s case against Mr. Tarrio here.

CBS News Miami’s Joe Gorchow asked Tarrio’s lawyer, Niyab Hassan, why the defense team rejected the government’s plea deal. CBS News obtained the new defense court filings, which showed that a deal was presented last October, and Tarrio’s sentence may have been reduced to nine to ten years.

“At the tail end of it, the government could have requested a terrorist enhancement, which would have shifted the guidelines to a whole different level,” said Hassan. “The risk we had to assume going into trial.”