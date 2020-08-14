1st criminal case in Durham probe: ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty

Attorney General Bill Barr said last night on ‘Hannity’ that there would be ‘not earth-shaing’ news in the Durham probe today. The news turned out to be that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will plead guilty to making a false statement.

The Durham probe is a review of the investigation into Trump-Russia collusion which proved there was no collusion.

The department’s watchdog, Michael Horowitz, referred Clinesmith for potential prosecution in their separate investigation.

Clinesmith altered an email about former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page to say that he “was not a source” for another government agency. Page was a source for the CIA. The DOJ relied on the email for the 3rd and 4th spy renewal applications which allowed them to eavesdrop on Page under FISA.

Clinesmith will plead guilty to one count of making a false statement, his attorney Justin Shur told The Associated Press.

Attorney General Bill Barr discussed the issue last night:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

If you can’t get that clip, watch this: