1st TX Bus to NYC: Unvetted Migrants from a Narco-Communist Nation

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that his state has started busing illegal immigrants straight to New York. Blue state officials aren’t happy and don’t want to share the burden. They simply want to keep the borders open and pontificate about how humane that is.

The Republican governor has shipped about four thousand migrants to the District of Columbia over the last four months upon their agreement.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had complained that some of them were spilling over into his city. But Mr. Abbott said this is the first busload that Texas has been sent straight to the Big Apple.

Why isn’t Adams angry about the daily day and night flights of migrants — illegal aliens — that Biden is sending? Just wondering.

Days before, Gov. Abbott had invited Mayor Adams to visit the border. Adams roundly rejected the idea.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Mr. Abbott said Friday. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

Most of the people arriving were single men from a narco-communist country – Venezuela. They are unvetted.

Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, called Mr. Abbott a “cold-hearted publicity-seeking bigot.”

“Bigot?” Why? Because he doesn’t want open borders and thousands of unvetted people from 150 countries pouring in each day? It’s time for someone to show the blue state officials what they are going through on the border. It sounds like Mr. Awawdeh doesn’t want them, making him a bigot by Democrat standards.

Texas is taking action to secure our state & country. The bus of migrants that arrived in New York City this morning is a tiny fraction of the border crisis Texas faces on a daily basis. It’s time for Biden to do. his. job. pic.twitter.com/FO9DrtrTeV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 5, 2022

The 1st bus of migrants has arrived in NYC. Biden refuses to do his job, so Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border. NYC is the ideal destination for these migrants. They can receive the services Mayor Adams has boasted about w/in the sanctuary city. pic.twitter.com/4sw41RqKdx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 5, 2022

