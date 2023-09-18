2-Day Stand Down Order Since US Military Still Can’t Find the F-35 – Update

Update: Debris was reportedly found in South Carolina. It could be the F-35 Lightning II jet. The debris field was found by military officials. The debris field was found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina. It’s not confirmed yet.

On Monday, the Marine Corps acting commandant, Eric Smith, issued a two-day stand-down to take place at some point this week for all aviation units inside and outside of the United States, a Marine Corps spokesman told ABC News. It is in the interest of prudence.

“No units are allowed to fly until they have a two-day discussion about safety measures and procedures, the commandant said in a service-wide email on Monday.

The move was made after a “mishap” with an F-35 fighter jet in South Carolina on Sunday. It was lost after a pilot was forced to eject, and the jet continued to fly.

The pilot is allegedly in stable condition in the hospital.

The pilot was able to safely eject from the aircraft, an F-35B Lightning II jet, and was taken to a local medical center in stable condition, it said in a Facebook post around 5:35 p.m. ET.

A Marine Corps spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday that the F-35’s pilot “safely ejected from the aircraft. We are currently still gathering more information and assessing the situation. The mishap will be under investigation.”

Maybe the stealth features are too good. Hopefully, it’s not compromised.

The US military is asking the public for help locating the missing $80 million F-35 stealth fighter jet. They have a hotline set up.

Joint Base Charleston said in a statement that it was coordinating with units and leaders in the Marines and Navy, as well as the FAA, Civil Air Patrol, and local law enforcement across South Carolina. The base said searchers were using “both ground and air assets” in the effort.

MEME MAKERS ARE DOING A FINE JOB

Military Personnel Seen Wandering Forest Pressing Button On F-35 Key Fob https://t.co/ldY58GhEe0 pic.twitter.com/EDvV60tqiC — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 18, 2023

The F-35 stealth fighter jet that the US lost after the pilot ejected from it. The jet was on auto-pilot with a transponder off and kept flying. They are asking for help to look for it. pic.twitter.com/Q14kF1XeBc — Sentletse (@Sentletse) September 18, 2023

Our military lost an F-35? I’m shocked. pic.twitter.com/z2cxjAJR5S — Eric Matheny ️ (@ericmmatheny) September 18, 2023

BREAKING: The F-35 has been found! pic.twitter.com/plKP0HwK97 — Eric Spracklen (@EricSpracklen) September 18, 2023

The F-35 was spotted hiding behind this tree. Not clear whether it then went to do a set at the local comedy club. Very stealthy, I might add. pic.twitter.com/LOCb1UJ2WS — ℝ (@rdbrewer4) September 18, 2023

#BREAKING: First images of US $80 million F-35 fighter, landed in Havana, Cuba, emerging! Disguised as Swedish Saab Viggen, has been hidden behind a mobile tree gate!

Stealth jet, disappeared over North Charleston, South Carolina. #alien#chinese #ufotwitter #PENTAGON #F35 pic.twitter.com/eQM0Qm8B2E — Aleksander Pavli (@sandripavli) September 18, 2023

Missing F35 last seen heading toward Mexico. pic.twitter.com/16st0LLEaz — Johan Ingvelovitch (@JIngvelovitch) September 18, 2023

