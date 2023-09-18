Male Becomes Homecoming Queen Again at Oak Park High

Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri, crowned a male as the homecoming queen. There were five candidates, and they let a male named Tristan Young win over four girls.

Oak Park did this before. In 2015, Landon Patterson, a cheerleader, became the first transgender homecoming queen in the school district.

Patterson’s mother, Debbie Hall, said Patterson transitioned that year.

“All along, since Landon was little, (we) knew Landon was different,” Hall said. “I just assumed, like everybody else, that he was gay.”

Landon said, wearing boys’ clothes and trying to act like one of the guys was soul-crushing. The win this weekend has helped her find her way.

“I don’t feel like I’m living a lie. I’m comfortable in my own skin,” Landon said.

If you go to North Kansas Schools on Instagram, you get a certain sense of the school, and you might be surprised it’s a school in Missouri.

By the way, there are two genders, male and female. In rare cases, a person can have physical characteristics of both genders.

