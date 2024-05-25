2 Illegals from Russia Caught Spying on a Special Forces’ Officer

Last night, Fox News reported that two illegals from Chechnya photographed the home of a Special Forces officer near a military base in North Carolina. They were using a camera with a telephoto lens from a position in the woods.

These two emigrated from Russia.

They were reported by someone spotting them. Gunfire was exchanged, and one of the aliens was killed. Officials took the aliens’ phones.

These two worked with a new foreign utility, Utilities One, in New Jersey. It was founded in 2016 by a foreigner from Moldova who was a dishwasher. The company’s infrastructure is from Russia.

Steve Guest suggested they were targeting officers for assassination.

Special Forces and the military, in general, have lately found far more penetration by foreign nationals (2 or 3 times a week).

The family of the man shot to death, Ramzan Daraev, said he was killed despite trying to come here to start a new life.

Bombshell: Illegal aliens from Chechnya were found outside of a special forces officers home near a North Carolina military base with a telephoto lens on their camera. What were the illegal alien from a Russian republic doing in America? —Surveilling American soldiers?… pic.twitter.com/ABKAppYWSn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 25, 2024

