Clown Time! Justice Sotomayor Cries When She Loses

Three constitutionalist Justices can bring Justice Sotomayor to tears when she loses. She said that when she knows she is right (she’s a leftist), she goes into her office, closes the door, and cries.

The left hasn’t had to deal with differing opinions for a long time, and now we have three justices who aren’t activists and decide according to our constitution – our rule of law. It’s too much for Sonia to bear.

Leftist Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor admits she sometimes tears up over the rulings of the conservative-dominated high court.

Sotomayor, 69, is one of three remaining Democrat-appointed judges on the court, along with Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who doesn’t know what a woman is.

While she’s always been in the minority on the court, recently, the court has taken a more rightward turn under a 6-3 majority, which includes the repeal of Roe vs. Wade.

In a talk on Friday, she was given an award at Harvard’s Radcliffe Institute, and she admitted it brings her to tears sometimes.

“There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,” she said.

Nice legacy. Way to go, Sonia. This goes under the heading – too much information.

