2 Now on a Leave of Absence at Bud But People Still Hate Them

Anheuser Busch wants its Budweiser customers back. They took the creator of the Dylan Mulvaney ads, Alissa Heinerscheid off the Budweiser marketing campaign and replaced her. She allegedly decided to take a leave of absence. We might not see her again – ever. Her boss also took a leave of absence.

They put out a new ad with a Clydesdale running through America. It was mildly patriotic.

This clip is hilarious and true!:

Joe Rogan slams Bud Light’s pivot to a pro-American ad after their tranny stunt. “Shut the f*ck up. Now, I hate you more. Like, what are you doing?” “Was this AI-generated? That’s probably a Chat GPT 4.0 version of the perfect American commercial.” He speaks for most… pic.twitter.com/89jp6vv6JY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2023

Buyers are still fleeing. It seems they’ve had it with fake women and ESGism.

Even the Oktoberfest doesn’t want them:

Budweiser Brands Won’t Be Welcome at Oktoberfest For The 1st Time in 75 Yearshttps://t.co/30Bl1zT0mA#budlight — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 23, 2023

The Wall Street Journal reports that Heinerscheid’s boss Daniel Blake has also taken a “leave of absence.”

“Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support,” an Anheuser-Busch spokeswoman said in an email.

“Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence.”

Basically, they’re saying, see, we ditched them; please come back.

They told clients they had put their senior people on Bud and would monitor closely in the future.

The company has hired two consultants “with experience in Washington, D.C.’s conservative circles to advise the brand moving forward.”

They need to ditch the D.C. consultants and listen to their customers. They’d be better off sending their CEO around to pubs and asking people what they thought.

Former Anheuser-Busch executive Anson Frericks said on “Fox and Friends” they can’t count on Americans forgetting about this. He advised them to go back to being apolitical. They should say, “We’re not going to get involved in the environmental social governance movement because that’s not what the customer wants.” Frericks said the company will have to decide “who it’s going to be accountable to.”

Will they be accountable to BlackRock and ESG or customers?

We all know what’s going on now.

Related