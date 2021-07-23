2 TV disinformation peeps claim Trump ‘death cult’ is killing anti-vaxxers

















JoyAnn Reid claims the Republican “death cult” is targeting blacks, Evangelical Christians, and others who haven’t been vaccinated. It’s not because they have their own reasons, it’s because they are led around by the Jim Jones cult of Donald Trump. That is what she is saying.

Why should people trust the government push for vaccination when the vaccine has been politicized, starting with Biden, Kamala, and other Dems saying they wouldn’t get a Trump vaccine?

People think for themselves Joyless.

A study done at MIT showed that a substantial portion of public-health skepticism was highly informed, scientifically literate, and sophisticated in the use of data. Skeptics used the same data sets as those with the orthodox views on public health.

As PJ Media reported, MIT News shows:

But most vaccine skepticism, if by that we mean reluctance, is not based on conspiracy theorizing — it’s based on risk-benefit calculations. You may think it’s an innumerate calculation. But when you look at patterns of uptake in the United States, two factors stand out, factors that are larger in their effect than partisanship: age and density. The older you are and the denser your community, the more likely you are to be vaccinated. The younger you are, and the more rural your community, the less likely you are to have gotten it. This reflects the real facts about the risk of death from COVID. People may be wildly overestimating their risk from the vaccine and underestimating their risks from COVID — but they have the directional thinking correct. Those who are in less danger, act like it.

Follow the science Joyless Reid!

If you don’t agree with the neo-fascists, they destroy you on TV.

‘The targeting of anti-vax rhetoric is very similar to the targeting we saw in the election.’ – @JoyAnnReid #LSSC https://t.co/gmCfxPXgnh pic.twitter.com/WsPDSqoatm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 20, 2021

