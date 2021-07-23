MSNBC’s neo-fascist Mika wants the Right “deprogrammed”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski is the latest media personality to demand Trump supporters be “deprogrammed.”

“That firehose of falsehoods has been spewing propaganda and lies for well over a year, and it’s time to turn that spigot off. It’s time to deprogram the cult leaders.”

How are these people not neo-fascists?

Don’t forget to listen to her fellow Marxist and that big-time racist Nikole Hannah-Jones of the fake history — 1619 — spew hate.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply