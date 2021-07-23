MSNBC’s neo-fascist Mika wants the Right “deprogrammed”

















MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski is the latest media personality to demand Trump supporters be “deprogrammed.”

“That firehose of falsehoods has been spewing propaganda and lies for well over a year, and it’s time to turn that spigot off. It’s time to deprogram the cult leaders.”

How are these people not neo-fascists?

Don’t forget to listen to her fellow Marxist and that big-time racist Nikole Hannah-Jones of the fake history — 1619 — spew hate.

