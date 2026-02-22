Failure: Barely Republican John Thune has a 51 Liberty Score

John Thune is leading the Senate with a penchant for helping Democrats. The Senate Leader is establishment. Who can forget how he insisted Donald Trump resign immediately after J6 and put Pence in power? Thune often holds back Trump’s agenda and doesn’t pass much. He is now opposed to the SAVE Act, which merely requires proof of citizenship to register to vote.

He has a 51 Liberty Score with Conservative Review. When you look at what he has voted for, it is hard to call him a Republican, certainly not a conservative.

According to their website, Conservative Review’s Liberty Score® grades members of Congress on the top 50 votes over a rolling six-year term. A letter grade is assigned to each member to help you quickly determine whether a lawmaker is supporting conservative principles. The Liberty Score® helps evaluate your representatives and senators, providing the tools necessary to separate rhetoric from reality. We don’t expect any elected officials to be perfect, but we do expect them to keep promises.

Thune’s score with Heritage Action was a 50. Thune scored a 57 on The Freedom Index.

Turning Point Action gave him a lifetime score of 66, but he has a 33 for this session of Congress.

Thune appears to have TDS, which seems to affect his decisions.