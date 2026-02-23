Ex-Ambassador Mandelson, a Trump-Hating Epstein Pal, Arrested in London

The former UK ambassador to the US was arrested in London on suspicion of misconduct in office. As a pal of Jeffrey Epstein’s, it wouldn’t be shocking. The Labour Party politician is suspected of passing information to sex offender Epstein when he was business secretary. Two of his properties were raided.

A police spokesperson said, “Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office.” Police arrested Mandelson at an address in Camden, a London borough, on Monday, February 23.

“This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.”

Back in 2024, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Chris La Civita, said about Mandelson’s short-lived appointment:

“This UK government is special,” he said. “Replace a professional universally respected ambo with an absolute moron—he should stay home! Sad!”

Petie Is His Name

Epstein wasn’t the only pedophile connected to Mandelson.

Allegedly, Peter Mandelson was intimately involved with a Mossad agent. The agent ran an international child sex trafficking, pedo-blackmail ring.

Also, Labour peer Peter Mandelson had a “particularly close relationship” with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. This has been detailed in a shocking report by JPMorgan Chase.

A dossier exposed the senior political figure’s ties to the late pedophile. He was close enough to the former Labour cabinet minister to call him “Petie.”

This Doesn’t Sound Like He’s Quoting the People

Furthermore, Starmer appointed Mandelson as ambassador to the US even though Lord Mandelson hated the incoming US president.

Lord Mandelson once described Donald Trump as a “danger to the world.” He said he was a “little short of a white nationalist and racist.”

However, Lord Mandelson later said he had never held such negative views about Mr. Trump. He claimed he was merely describing the thoughts and feelings of British people.

He claimed that even those with a “sneaking admiration” for President Trump would regard him as “reckless and a danger to the world.”

It soon emerged that the former cabinet minister previously warned against attempts to “make common cause” with then-president-elect Trump. Mandelson said he doesn’t share their values.

Great diplomacy for an ambassador.

An Italian journalist revealed Manelson’s comments after an interview in 2019. It threatened to undermine Sir Keir Starmer’s campaign to boost relations with Mr. Trump in 2024. Yet, Starmer appointed him anyway.