Home Clown World AOC Self-Destructs Again

AOC Self-Destructs Again

M Dowling
This is one s*t post as James Woods says in the clip below. AOC doesn’t want New Yorkers complaining about Mamdani’s incompetence in cleaning up after snowstorms, and thought sarcasm would be the way to go. The scary thing is, she thinks she’s coming off as clever.

I love that she’s self-destructing. It saves a lot of trouble during the campaign season, with no wasted time or ads.

She probably had a few too many glasses of Cabernet.

Anonymous
Anonymous
7 seconds ago

She has crazy eyes.

