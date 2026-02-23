Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
7 Things You Didn’t Want to See Today But We’re Showing You Anyway

M Dowling
You may think you have seen and heard it all, but no way. It gets crazier every day. The West is losing its identity. I hate to say it, but I believe Europe will be an Islamic nation soon. They are done. The US is right behind. Sure, complain about Donald Trump, he is making some worrisome mistakes. He spends to much, he’s looking to go to war with iran, and there are other issues you may or may not like. However, the alternative is communism and Islamism. He’s defending us against those forces. He is trying to protect us from the wokes.

  1. New Zealand’s former communist Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wants you to believe that “free speech is a weapon of war.” Jacinda gives an example: we have to shut down free speech to protect the left’s view of climate change.

2. Another religious blasphemer using religion and a saint to push abortion as a “miracle.” The babies object.

3. Another dangerous trans. Shocker.

4. Gross misinformation from the left.

5. Democrats opened the border for these people, and they will open it again if they get back into office. Do you know that the equivalent of a large jetliner with 100 people die every day in the USA from fentanyl alone?

Keep rolling them in, Democrats, so we too can be a failed nation.

6. Gavin Newsom basically tells a Black audience that he’s dumb like them.

7. Oh, and we thought we should end with this: Democrats hate you.

