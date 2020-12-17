2007 Joe Biden on the voting machines

Joe asked in 2007, “How are you gonna keep it from us being able to be in a position where you can manipulate the machines, manipulate the records? The media should ask Joe if he still thinks it is the case.

It is remarkable how different he was in 2007. This clip certainly shows the deterioration in contrast.

Watch:

He did say he has the best election fraud system ever!

Joe Biden boasted. “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

We bet he does!

