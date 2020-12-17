7th Walgreens closes in San Fran where shoplifting is allowed

A 7th Walgreen closed in San Francisco since they are victims of shoplifting, up to $1,000 in lost merchandise daily. The thieves come out in broad daylight to steal because they are never held accountable.

The shelves are bare. The store didn’t bother to stock the shelves.

“I feel sorry for the clerks. They are regularly being verbally assaulted,” longtime customer Sebastian Luke told the Chronicle. “The clerks say there is nothing they can do. They say Walgreens’ policy is to not get involved. They don’t want anyone getting injured or getting sued, so the guys just keep coming in and taking whatever they want.”

After a short stint of added security from two police officers and a squad car outside the store, the thieves returned amid the pandemic. Theft of less than $950 in goods is treated as a nonviolent misdemeanor under California law.

In other words, nothing happens to them. The thieves get a ticket. After the thieves take the goods, you can find them down the block selling them.

Even before Covid-19, San Francisco was a deeply troubled city. It ranks first in the nation in theft, burglary, vandalism, shoplifting, and property crime. Sixty cars are broken into each day. Typhoid, typhus, hepatitis A—are reappearing at an alarming rate.

Crime is increasing, housing costs are skyrocketing, and there are rolling blackouts.