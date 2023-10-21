$200K from James Biden to Joe Biden Looks Crooked

House investigators say they have obtained bank records showing President Biden received a direct payment of $200,000 after his brother, James Biden, secured a business deal with a rural hospital operator. James Biden promised to secure a Mideast investor for the struggling hospital. Brother James then sent a check for $200,000 to brother Joe.

The money from Mr. Biden‘s younger brother was provided as a personal check in 2018, between when Mr. Biden left the vice presidency and when he announced he was running for president.

James Biden wrote “loan repayment” on the check.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has been scouring bank records to connect payments to Biden, and this one could be a smoking gun.

James Biden received $600,000 in loans from Americore, a struggling rural hospital operator, by promising the Biden name could “open doors” and help obtain a large investment in the Middle East, according to court records.

Committee Chairman James Comer said Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account on March 1, 2018. The same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from the same personal bank account to Biden.

“A document that we’re releasing today raises new questions about how President Biden personally benefited from his family’s shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him,” Mr. Comer said.

Mr. Biden has insisted he was not involved in his family’s business deals, even daring those who questioned his integrity to find any evidence of personal financial gain.

James Biden and the president’s son, Hunter Biden, often leveraged Mr. Biden’s name to win hugely profitable deals. According to Hunter’s former business partners, Biden showed up at Hunter Biden’s business meetings or phoned in to them.

Oversight Chairman James Comer wrote on X that there are some immediate questions Joe Biden must answer for the American people.

1) Does he have documents proving he lent such a large sum of money to his brother and what were the terms of such financial arrangement?

2) Did he have similar financial arrangements with other family members that led them to make similar large payments to him?

3) Did he know that the same day James Biden wrote him a check for $200,000, James Biden had just received a loan for the exact same amount from business dealings with a company that was in financial distress and failing?

