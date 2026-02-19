2015 Trump: Epstein Island Was a “Cesspool, Just Ask Andrew”

Eleven years ago, Donald Trump called Epstein Island a “cesspool.” He told the media to just ask Prince Andrew. “He’ll tell you about it.” Social media operatives claim Trump said he didn’t know Prince Andrew, and that is a lie. However, they took it out of context. He said he didn’t know if Andrew had a problem. That was in 2015. At another time, he allegedly said, “I don’t know him,” but it sounded like he meant he didn’t know him well. He clearly didn’t want to comment about Prince Andrew.

In any case, what does it matter? It’s just another of the nonstop 24/7 attacks on Donald Trump’s character over petty things, never with context. The video makes Trump look innocent so the media and social media had to negate the effect.

Now, nearly eleven years later, Andrew, the former Prince of England, is in prison. It is allegedly not for sexual behavior. Police suspect he shared trade secrets with Jeffrey Epstein while he served as trade envoy. He faces life in prison if charged and convicted. They’d better have the goods after dragging Andrew to prison.

President Trump made the 2015 comments to Mark Halperin.

11 years ago, President Trump called out Prince Andrew for going to Epstein’s Island. He told the media “The island is an absolute cesspool. Just ask Prince Andrew — he’ll tell you about it…” 👀 pic.twitter.com/vyyawjiFXV — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 19, 2026

What a comedown. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, is implicated in some events with Epstein. It’s not clear how exposed she is.