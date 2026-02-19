Republican Running for California Governor Wants Citizenship for Illegals

We have a Democrat posing as a Republican running for governor. Chad Bianco does not sound like a Republican, a RINO maybe.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco (R) is vowing to support a “path to citizenship” for millions of illegal aliens in the United States if elected governor of California. However, he wants a secure border, but has their backs once they get here.

So far, what it looks like he stands for:

Bending the knee alongside the BLM movement

Refuses to work with ICE for Deportations

Maintains a “LGBTQ” Liaison

And now he vows to support a “path to citizenship” for all those who broke the law.

The people that are coming here now, especially illegally, are coming here for free stuff. And then we are the ones that are paying for that. So the immigration system has to be fixed. We have to have a secure border, it is secure right now. But we have a major issue with people who are here illegally, some of them were here legally, they were allowed into the country legally, but they’ve extended how long they could stay. …

California is one of the largest immigrant populations in the country, and illegal immigrant populations in the country. But we have to address it. We have to make it right. Whether they came across illegally, into the country legally, or not, is irrelevant because we allowed it to happen. So now we just have to fix it. Secure our borders, don’t let it happen again, and now we have to give a path to citizenship to the ones that are here. We have to create a way for them to become U.S. citizens and productive, make their families great, if they truly did come here to make their lives and their family’s life better, we have to get to a position where we allow that to happen.

He earns over half a million dollars a year and solves only 9.2% of the cases brought to his department from 2019 to 2024. It is the lowest of 57 sheriffs.

He is leading, and said he wants to make California great again.

I’m supposed to believe that Chad bianco is a republican? pic.twitter.com/cwmkMmlOaj — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 18, 2026

What He Said He Stands For

There is no Democrat who will investigate the billions of dollars in fraud that Newsom and his cronies have built into the bureaucracy. I will.

There is no Democrat who will veto the crazy ideas of the radical state legislature, from reparations in a state that never had slavery to mandatory gender confusion. I will.

There is no Democrat who will stop the runaway taxes and regulations that are making life so expensive and unaffordable that even billionaires are heading for the exits. I will.

There is no Democrat who will fight the teachers’ unions and the stranglehold they have on the education of our children. I will.

If our next governor is just another Democrat, California will continue its downward spiral.

Our next governor has to be a Republican. And that governor has to be a leader—someone who can rise above petty political divisions.